Patrick Kane's expected timeline to return "creates complications" per NHL insider

Patrick Kane, the three-time Stanley Cup winner and one of the NHL's most dynamic players, finds himself at a pivotal juncture in his career. Currently, he's working towards returning to the ice following hip surgery. While fans eagerly anticipate his comeback, a recent report from NHL insiders has shed light on the complexities and challenges he faces in securing his next NHL contract.

Kane underwent hip surgery on June 1, a procedure aimed at addressing lingering issues and ensuring his long-term durability in the league. The recovery timeline he set for himself was initially projected to be four to six months. However, as the clock ticks down to the self-imposed deadline, it appears that complications have arisen.

According to the NHL insiders at TSN's Insider Trading, Kane's recovery progress is encouraging, but several teams have expressed an interest in acquiring more detailed medical information before considering him.

Insider Darren Dreger has indicated that Kane is unlikely to be ready for interviews with prospective teams until mid-to-late October. This timeline means that Kane will be well into the new NHL season before he can engage in discussions with potential suitors, which will potentially limit his options.

Compounding these challenges is the financial aspect of NHL contracts. Fellow insider Chris Johnson discussed the above being an issue for Kane:

"That creates some complications. Namely, a lot of contending teams that would want to sign Patrick Kane are entering this year either right at the salary cap ceiling or in LTIR. ... And there aren't a lot of mechanisms those teams can pull in order to create cap space.

"They can't give him a 35-or-over bonus. ... Kane missed that by five months; can't really give him a signing bonus because that bumps up the salary cap hit in the first year.

"So ultimately it might come down to a team that has an injury in October or perhaps one of the handful of teams that has some cap space right now."

Limited options for Patrick Kane in the 2023 NHL season

This could potentially rule out some of the rumored destinations for Patrick Kane, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, or Boston Bruins, unless circumstances change.

Patrick Kane, a 16-year NHL veteran, has enjoyed a storied career, spending the vast majority of it with the Chicago Blackhawks. His impressive list of accolades includes three Stanley Cups, a Hart Trophy, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy, and the Calder Trophy. With 446 goals and 1,225 points in 1,161 career games, Kane's impact on the ice is undeniable.

It will be interesting to see which team does land Kane, who will doubtless be a huge boon to their chances this season.