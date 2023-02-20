Patrick Kane Trade Rumors: Will the Blackhawks star waive his no-movement clause following his vintage performance?

If last night proved anything to fans and executives, Patrick Kane can still play elite-level hockey. The 34-year-old from Buffalo, New York, delivered a vintage performance last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring three goals and an assist against a team he was heavily linked to in trade rumors.

"HATTY FOR PATTY Patrick Kane (@88PKane) completes the @Enterprise hat trick halfway into this contest to give him five goals in his last two games." - NHL

The incredible performance last night continued a hot streak for the Chicago assistant captain, as he has now recorded five goals and one assist in his past two games.

For Kane and the Blackhawks, for that matter, the hot streak could bode well as the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline draws closer and closer. The future Hall of Famer has been linked to trade rumors all season as Chicago enters a rebuilding stage.

However, there are major obstacles that need to be overcome before the star can be traded. The first, and most important, is Patrick Kane's ability to control his destiny thanks to his full no-trade clause. In order for Chicago to trade away the forward, he must first accept a potential trade partner.

“I don’t think he’s lying when he says that. I’m the one with the no-movement clause, but we’ve been having discussions.” —Patrick Kane on Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson assertion that it’s Kane call how quickly his trade market moves" - Phillip Thompson

Previously, it was reported that Kane was only willing to waive his no-trade clause to help facilitate a move to the New York Rangers or the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, in light of the recent moves that have taken place around the league, Kane may need to expand his desired trade list if he wants to be moved before the trade deadline.

The Blackhawks star expressed his frustration after the New York Rangers acquired former St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. The trade all but guaranteed that a move to the Big Apple would no longer be available given the contracts of both Kane and Tarasenko.

Next, the Toronto Maple Leafs seemingly removed themselves from the "Patrick Kane Sweepstakes" by acquiring center Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues in a three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Wild.

"Ryan O’Reilly on starting in Toronto for his first game as a Maple Leaf" - TSN

It will be up to Kane if he wants to remain with the Chicago Blackhawks or make himself available to more contenders. With less than two weeks to go before the trade deadline, the superstar may need to make up his mind sooner rather than later.

If the Blackhawks move Patrick Kane, it may help them land their next franchise cornerstone

If Chicago is truly committed to entering a rebuilding stage, they may hope that their long-time star decides to expand his trade list, as his value may only decline over time and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Enter Connor Bedard.

After an underwhelming season, the Blackhawks find themselves with the second-highest odds of landing the first selection in the 2023 NHL draft. The consensus first-overall pick is potential superstar forward Connor Bedard. If Chicago can land him in the draft, they may be able to supercharge their rebuilding efforts.

