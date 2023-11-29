Patrick Kane vs Corey Perry: Which veteran winger has had a more impactful NHL career?

Patrick Kane and Corey Perry have been in the NHL for quite some time, and both will likely be in the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done.

Kane and Perry have both hoisted the Stanley Cup and have won the Hart Trophy as the league MVP. Given that both have been in the news recently - albeit for different reasons - and both careers are nearing an end, let's take a look at who has had the better career.

Patrick Kane vs Corey Perry

There's no debate that Patrick Kane has had a way better NHL career than Corey Perry.

Perry began his career as a top player in the league, but over the last couple of years, he has become a fourth-liner in the NHL. Kane, meanwhile, has continued to be a top player on his team and one of the best in the NHL.

Although both Perry and Kane have won Stanley Cups and Hart Trophies, the American is the better player. Kane is considered the greatest American player to play the NHL and is averaging 1.048 points per game while Perry is at just 0.702 points per game.

Perry, though, has had more success internationally, winning the Olympic gold twice as well as the world junior gold and world championship gold. However, a big reason for that is because he's Canadian, and, for years, Canada has been much better than the States in hockey.

Head-to-head, Kane has played in 77 fewer NHL games but has 34 more goals and 320 more assists for 354 more points than Perry. In the playoffs, Kane has 14 more points than Perry in 53 fewer games, which shows that he's better when it counts the most.

Eventually, both players have had great careers, but Patrick Kane has been better, as he can also take over games, which Corey Perry hasn't as often.

Poll : Who do you think has had a better career? Patrick Kane Corey Perry 0 votes