The New York Rangers' disappointing first-round playoff exit has left fans looking for someone to blame, and unfortunately for Patrick Kane, he seems to be the scapegoat. Despite finishing third on the team in scoring during the series with six points, Kane's performance wasn't enough to save the Rangers from elimination.

Patrick Kane was brought in as a trade deadline acquisition to give the Rangers a boost, but that didn't translate into postseason success. Fans are now questioning whether Kane was worth the investment and if his performance was good enough to justify the cost.

Hugh Madborough @TheHughPart2 @NYRangers Patrick Kane forced his way to the rangers just to get bounced in round one lolz @NYRangers Patrick Kane forced his way to the rangers just to get bounced in round one lolz

jamie @shestyschneids If there’s one silver lining here it’s that Patrick Kane looks like a complete idiot. I watched while all of you sad sack assholes defended a violent POS because he’s “the greatest hockey player of all time” and he was nothing but a liability the entire series. Karma, babes. If there’s one silver lining here it’s that Patrick Kane looks like a complete idiot. I watched while all of you sad sack assholes defended a violent POS because he’s “the greatest hockey player of all time” and he was nothing but a liability the entire series. Karma, babes.

Spookz @SeanMcFlurry Rags fans scapegoating Patrick Kane is priceless Rags fans scapegoating Patrick Kane is priceless

Curtis Forkert @CurtisKcdff @KenGardner11 Well I am glad they lost ,because we get a higher draft pick now for Patrick Kane,that is looking like a big mistake for NY,I doubt he re-signs with them. @KenGardner11 Well I am glad they lost ,because we get a higher draft pick now for Patrick Kane,that is looking like a big mistake for NY,I doubt he re-signs with them.

MadMaxBurger @MadMaxBurger Patrick Kane on the Rangers Patrick Kane on the Rangers https://t.co/1wWv2oRWpm

Jason Alt @JasonEAlt @JFreshHockey Too bad Patrick Kane is the reason they lost @JFreshHockey Too bad Patrick Kane is the reason they lost

CJ Smith @chris128009 Patrick Kane joins a long list of players to join the Rangers late in his career only to disappoint. Patrick Kane joins a long list of players to join the Rangers late in his career only to disappoint.

Drill @ignDrill get rid of patrick kane. absolute waste of money get rid of patrick kane. absolute waste of money

While it's true that Patrick Kane didn't have the impact that many had hoped for, it's unfair to place all the blame on him. The team struggled to generate offense and relied too heavily on their star players.

Patrick Kane's future with the Rangers is now uncertain, and the team will have to evaluate whether he's worth keeping around for next season. Regardless of what happens, it's important to remember that hockey is a team sport, and one player cannot be held solely responsible for a team's success or failure.

In the end, it's important for fans to support the team and players through both the good times and bad. While the disappointment of an early playoff exit can be tough, it's important to remember that there's always next season and that the Rangers will come back stronger.

Devils defeat Rangers in Game 7, Patrick Kane's playoff run comes to an end

New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid was the hero of the night as he led his team to a 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Schmid, who replaced Vitek Vanecek in Game 3, recorded his second career shutout, stopping all 31 shots that he faced. With the win, the Devils advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012, when they defeated the Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals.

After a scoreless first period, Michael McLeod scored the first goal of the game for the Devils during a four-on-four scenario in the second period. Tomas Tatar added another goal later in the period, extending the Devils' lead to 2-0. Eric Haula and Jesper Bratt scored in the third period to put the game out of reach for the Rangers.

The Devils outscored the Rangers 13-2 in their four wins throughout the series. They will now face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, which begins on Wednesday night. The Devils have a history of performing well in Game 7s, winning six of their past eight, including four of their past five.

With Schmid in front of net and the team firing on all cylinders, the Devils will be a tough opponent for the Hurricanes.

