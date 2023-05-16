Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has expressed his support for the Dallas Stars after they advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Monday by defeating the Seattle Kraken.

Dallas defeated Seattle 2-1 in a pivotal Game 7 to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive. Forwards Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz scored the goals that secured the win for Dallas.

After the game, Mahomes tweeted a message of encouragement for the Stars.

"Let's go Dallas Stars," the NFL quarterback posted.

Mahomes was born in Texas and played college football for Texas Tech University. His tweet had fans speculating about a possible move to the Dallas Cowboys in the future.

MH4 @TalkInMyFace @PatrickMahomes @DallasStars I have a sudden urge to bandwagon the chiefs @PatrickMahomes @DallasStars I have a sudden urge to bandwagon the chiefs

R.J. Miller @urge5150 @PatrickMahomes



Remember that video with him, CeeDee, and Dak? He went to college in Texas AND roots for the Stars, he wants to join the Cowboys.



(My impression of Eagles' fans) @DallasStars OMG!!! HE WANTS TO COME HOME TO TEXAS AND BE A COWBOY SO BAD!! C'MON JERRY... LET'S DO THIS!! MAKE THIS HAPPEN!!Remember that video with him, CeeDee, and Dak? He went to college in Texas AND roots for the Stars, he wants to join the Cowboys.(My impression of Eagles' fans) @PatrickMahomes @DallasStars OMG!!! HE WANTS TO COME HOME TO TEXAS AND BE A COWBOY SO BAD!! C'MON JERRY... LET'S DO THIS!! MAKE THIS HAPPEN!!Remember that video with him, CeeDee, and Dak? He went to college in Texas AND roots for the Stars, he wants to join the Cowboys. (My impression of Eagles' fans)

Tyler W🌵 @Tylerwttu @TTarvin22 @PatrickMahomes @DallasStars the man is Texan. Whats the saying? You can take the man out of Texas but you cant take the Texan out of the man! @TTarvin22 @PatrickMahomes @DallasStars the man is Texan. Whats the saying? You can take the man out of Texas but you cant take the Texan out of the man!

BOOMERS @BOOMERS16786196 @PatrickMahomes @DallasStars All of a sudden I like Patrick Mahomes @PatrickMahomes @DallasStars All of a sudden I like Patrick Mahomes

This was not Patrick Mahomes' first exposure to the sport. In 2019, Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins was seen by Mahomes and his Chiefs colleague Travis Kelce. In seven games, the Blues went on to win the Cup that year.

The next year, Dallas represented the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals. But the Tampa Bay Lightning prevailed against the Stars. The Stars returned to the playoffs last year but were eliminated in the first round.

Patrick Mahomes and his 2022-23 season

Patrick Mahomes, who has now won MVP twice, was in the middle of another outstanding season that had also garnered him All-Pro recognition. He ranked second in the league in passer rating (105.2), led the league in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41), and ran for 358 yards and four scores.

These actions propelled the Chiefs to a 14-3 record, the top seed in the AFC, and their third participation in the Super Bowl in five seasons.

On one leg, Patrick Mahomes finished the job. Mahomes finished 21 of 27 for 182 yards with three touchdowns.

Dallas Stars defeat the Seattle Kraken to move to the Conference Semifinals

The Dallas Stars defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in Game 7 on Monday night to progress to the Western Conference Finals. Goals were scored by Roope Hintz and 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston.

Dallas will next face Pete DeBoer's previous team, the Vegas Golden Knights, who is the Stars' rookie head coach. Friday night in Las Vegas in Game 1 of the West final.

DeBoer increased his record in Game 7s to 7-0; this was the fourth different team he had guided to victory in the decider of a best-of-seven series that

