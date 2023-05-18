In a recent tweet, Patrick Mahomes expressed his desire for the Arizona Coyotes to relocate to Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ignited a wave of enthusiasm among NHL fans and Kansas City residents with his tweet.

Mahomes tweeted:

"KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL, what y'all think? @tmobilecenter."

The tweet quickly caught the attention of NHL fans, who eagerly shared their thoughts and suggestions for a potential Kansas City NHL team. One fan talked about the importance of a regal name, mentioning the city's sports teams like the Chiefs, Royals, Monarchs (formerly the Kings). He proposed the name "Kansas City Czars" as an appealing option.

"Gotta be something regal though. Chiefs, Royals, Monarchs, formerly the Kings. 'Kansas City Czars' would be pretty sweet."

Another fan expressed his support for Mahomes and emphasized that Kansas City deserves a hockey team. He even reminisced about the Topeka Scarecrows, a former minor league hockey team from the area, showcasing the existing passion for the sport in the region.

"I love this man. KC needs a hockey team and we deserve. Anyone remember the Topeka Scarecrows?"

Adam Best, a fan on Twitter, added a unique twist to the conversation, suggesting a name that would pay homage to Kansas City's rich barbecue history. Best proposed the name "KC Smoke," cleverly incorporating the city's renowned culinary tradition.

"First, awesome, Second, something like KC Smoke? Lean into the city’s storied BBQ history."

Mahomes' tweet not only demonstrates his love for hockey but also highlights the enthusiasm of Kansas City residents for the potential arrival of an NHL team. The prospect of having another major professional sports team (Arizona Coyotes) in the city has definitely sparked discussions among fans.

More on the Arizona Coyotes' possible move to Kansas

Kansas City has a thriving sports culture, with passionate fans supporting their beloved Chiefs in the NFL and the Royals in MLB. Adding an NHL team to the mix would further enhance the city's sports landscape and provide fans with even more thrilling sporting events to enjoy.

While there is no official confirmation or announcement regarding the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes or the establishment of an NHL team in Kansas City, Mahomes' tweet has ignited hope and discussions among fans and the local community.

The Arizona Coyotes faced uncertainty as residents of Tempe rejected the construction of a new arena. The decision casts doubt on the Coyotes' future in Arizona, leading to speculation about potential moves. As the conversations continue, hockey enthusiasts and Kansas City residents are excited about the potential arrival of an NHL team.

