Patrick Roy discloses his main objective after taking over as New York Islanders head coach

In a significant coaching shift for the New York Islanders, Patrick Roy has taken the position of the new head coach, succeeding Lane Lambert. Roy, a Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender, previously coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons (2013-16) before resigning in 2016, leaving behind a notable record of 130-92-24 in regular-season games and a brief playoff stint.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Roy acknowledged having ideas and potential changes. According to NHL.com Roy said:

"I'm excited about this. I won't lie. I mean, yes, I have ideas and some changes that I'd love to make. But if you permit me, I will talk to the players before mentioning them to the reporters."

Although Roy refrained from disclosing his plans, he shared a perspective with regard to his broader plans for the team and the fanbase. Speaking passionately, he stated:

"Our fanbase is extremely important. I want the fans to come to our games and be excited about us. I want our fans to walk in the street wearing that jersey and be proud of that team. That is my objective."

The Islanders, currently facing a challenging season with four consecutive losses, are gearing up for a playoff push. Roy, recognizing the urgency, declared:

"It's playoff hockey for the Islanders from now on."

The New York Islanders currently hold a record of 19-15-11 and are positioned as the 5th team in the Metropolitan Division.

GM Lou Lamoriello on Patrick Roy's hiring as head coach

Islanders' General Manager Lou Lamoriello expressed his exclusive interest in Patrick Roy. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Lamoriello on an NYI conference call:

“Patrick Roy was the only person I was interested in. That’s why he’s here today.”

Lou Lamoriello also praised Roy and expressed how much his presence meant for the team.

"I've certainly watched Patrick not only as a player but also when he coached in Colorado," Lamoriello said. "His presence is extremely impressive. And what he has done recently with reference to going back to junior and the success he's had and how he developed players has always been behind my mind. And when the opportunity was there, after a conversation, I thought he was the right person."

Roy's past achievements include tying a franchise record for wins (Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques, 52 wins) in his debut NHL coaching season and earning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL coach of the year in 2014.

As the Islanders prepare to face the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens in upcoming games, the appointment of Patrick Roy has injected optimism into the team.