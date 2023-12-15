Patrik Laine injury: What happened to Columbus Blue Jackets forward?

Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine exited Thursday's clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs after a collision with Leafs defenceman William Lagesson. He was seen holding his left shoulder as he made his way to the locker room.

Patrik Laine suffered an upper-body injury and will not return to the game, per the team's socials. He left the game when the Blue Jackets were 2-0 up and capitalized on their offense to make it 5-0 at the end of the second period.

Laine scored the Blue Jackets' first goal early in the first period on an assist from Kent Johnson, who scored the second goal.

Justin Danforth, Yegor Chinakhov and Johnny Gaudreau added three more goals in the second period to make it 5-0 for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Patrik Laine has played in 17 games this season and has five goals and three assists, amassing eight points. He is projected to score 22 points this season which would be his second-lowest points tally after joining the Blue Jackets in 2020-21.