Patrik Laine, the towering forward who recently transitioned to the center position for the Columbus Blue Jackets, is not one to stay put. As he embarks on this challenging shift in his hockey career, Laine has a bold message for the top NHL centers, including the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, and Sidney Crosby.

The notion of Laine patrolling the center of the ice emerged during his time with the Winnipeg Jets but didn't become a reality until last season with the Blue Jackets. Laine's impressive performance at center has earned him the opportunity to anchor the top line, with Johnny Gaudreau as his left wing.

If the preseason experiment proves successful, he could find himself measuring up against the NHL's finest centers.

When asked about the prospect of competing with the league's elite centers, Laine's response was as straightforward as it gets:

"I'm not going to start kissing everybody's ass or pumping everybody's tires. I know I can compete with those guys, and that's why I want to do this in the first place."

This transition makes Laine the Blue Jackets' first-line center as he begins the season. He spent the majority of his career on the wing, and this shift represents a significant change in his role. Columbus has limited depth at the center position, with veteran Boone Jenner and rookie Adam Fantilli being the primary alternatives.

Laine acknowledges the need to improve his defensive game and faceoff skills. Laine's defensive metrics have seen fluctuations, and he's aware of the challenges ahead.

More on Patrik Laine's performance and Blue Jackets' season opener

Recently, Patrik Laine has demonstrated strong offensive prowess, amassing 22 goals and 30 assists in the 2022-23 season, despite being restricted to just 55 games due to injuries. In the preceding season, he maintained a remarkable point-per-game average, registering 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 appearances.

As the season unfolds, the hockey world will be closely watching how Patrik Laine measures up against the top stars in the league. Laine's confidence in his abilities is evident, and he's determined to back up his words with actions. The transition to center and his quest to compete with the NHL's best centers promises to be an intriguing storyline to follow throughout the season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will kick off the season as they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, October 12, starting at 7:00 PM ET. You can catch the game on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.