Paul Bissonnette applauds Florida Panthers' style of hockey, terms it "theatrical" to watch 

Former NHLer and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette expressed his contentment with the Florida Panthers' style of hockey, describing it as a theatrical spectacle every night this season.

The Cats have been putting on an incredible show this season. Their style of play is packed with excitement, from high-scoring games to intense physicality, which they hardly drop in any game.

Bissonnette took to X, formerly Twitter, and applauded the club for turning games into entertainment to watch. Bissonnette mentioned that the combination of scoring, fighting, hitting, chirping and all the chaos on the ice during Florida's games creates a thrilling atmosphere for fans.

Paul Bissonnette added that the Panthers' exciting brand of hockey is like watching theater every night:

"If the NHL had 4 more teams that play like the Panthers the league could gain a boat load more in revenue. I haven’t watched 1 boring period out of them this season. Scoring, saucer passing, fighting, hitting, chirping, cheap shots, chaos, line brawls, Maurice emotions constantly, unreal post game pressers. The list goes on. It’s theatre every night."

On Friday night, the Florida Panthers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2 in a shootout at PPG Paints Arena to extend their winning streak to three. With 64 points (30-14-4), the club is currently four points behind the Atlantic Division leaders, the Boston Bruins (69 points).

The Panthers continue their road trip when they face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Paul Bissonnette reacts to 2024 NHL Stadium Series jerseys

On Friday, the league unveiled the jerseys for the upcoming 2024 Stadium Series set to be played between the four teams from the Metro Division: the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.

The jerseys for each of the four teams taking part in the series are designed by Adidas. These jerseys feature bold designs, oversized numbers and letters, conveying a futuristic vision of hockey games played outdoors.

Meanwhile, Paul Bissonnette reacted to the jerseys and he seemed to love the Stadium Series jerseys of Devils and Rangers. As for the other two, especially the Islanders' jersey, it seems like it didn't hit the mark for him.

Paul Bissonnette said:

"Love the Devils & Rangers Stadium Series Jerseys. The other 2 are ok. Islanders obviously the ugliest no shocker there. Flat out boring. Unlike their recent style of play"

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series begins on Saturday, Feb. 18, with the New Jersey Devils taking on the Philadelphia Flyers, followed by a matchup between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers the next day at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.