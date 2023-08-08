Paul Bissonnette asks New Jersey Devils GM to cancel 'mascot tattoo on my a*s' wager - "Can you renege the bet for me"

In a recent episode of the widely popular hockey podcast "Spittin' Chiclets," Paul Bissonnette and New Jersey Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald engaged in a lighthearted yet intriguing conversation about a rather unique bet made by Bissonnette.

The bet in question revolved around the fate of the New Jersey Devils and their journey to the Eastern Conference Finals within a two-year timeframe.

At the outset of the podcast, Paul Bissonnette playfully apologized and said:

"And also I gotta kind of apologize for maybe some comments at the beginning of the season. You know, I thought that I kept chirping you guys. Yeah, the future's bright, the future's bright. I was all over you. That's what I kept hearing for years and years and I doubted you."

He continued:

"And then I actually made a proposition online. I said, I get a tattoo on my a*s, if in the next two years, you guys reach the Eastern Conference Finals."

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets



Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald joined the show to remind Biz, he isn’t getting out of this bet.



: youtu.be/uimCBV_mpZQ pic.twitter.com/zTj04nNxkI If the @NJDevils make the Eastern Conference finals next season, @BizNasty2point0 has to get a Devils tattoo on his ass.Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald joined the show to remind Biz, he isn’t getting out of this bet.

Paul Bissonnette's initial skepticism about the Devils' future prospects was met with a humorous response from General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald quipped:

"Well first, ownership heard that wager you put. So they told me with as much money as possible on players to try to win a Stanley Cup was in the next years."

He added:

"But no, in all seriousness, I do have great owners. You know, we're all sick of losing but we felt we did it the right way. Just watched our kids grow. Draft development and now they've matured now did I think we would pop like we did this year?"

Paul Bissonnette's apprehension about the bet became evident as he highlighted the impressive moves made by the Devils. The team had strategically bolstered their roster by signing notable players, including Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier, and Tyler DeFoley.

As the conversation continued, Bissonnette turned to Fitzgerald and half-jokingly inquired:

"Can you renege the bet for me, because I'm a little bit nervous going into this next season with how you guys have been able to load up?"

Fitzgerald responded by acknowledging the team's significant progress:

"We got some great kids, only thing we want to do is win and just adding around the edges you know being able to trade for Timo Meier, to trade for DeFoley, lockup Jack Nico Browder long term and then not to mention the two young defenseman we've got coming in and Luke Hughes and Simon Nemic, the future's bright but you know, we're worried about today's."

While Fitzgerald is confident about the Devil's future, he's all focused on the present.