Paul Bissonnette believes Alex Ovechkin may have to take drastic measure to beat Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record

Spittin' Chiclets podcast host Paul Bissonnette recently took to Twitter to talk about Alex Ovechkin. Bissonnette commented on the possibility of Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record of 894 goals. According to Bissonnette, Ovechkin might face challenges in achieving this milestone, especially under his current contract with the Washington Capitals.

Bissonnette suggested that Ovechkin's current contract might not give him ample time to surpass Gretzky's goal record. Ovechkin is on a contract worth $47.5 million signed in 2021.

Bissonnette said:

"Ovechkin might not break the NHL goal record with the Washington Capitals under his current contract."

The Russian left winger and captain of the Washington Capitals, has been a key scorer for his team. But the clock is ticking as he chases Gretzky's record. He is currently at 830 goals. And he is struggling to score this season as he chases Wayne Gretzky's 894 goals.

Bissonnette talked about the potential financial incentives for both Ovechkin and any team fortunate enough to have him don their jersey. It will be financially rewarding, brand-wise, for any NHL team when he surpasses Gretzky's record. Bissonnette said:

"As a free agent the value alone to having a player in your teams jersey being apart of that moment in hockey history if he beats the goal record should be putting 25 million in Ovechkin’s jeans alone."

Bissonnette suggested that if Alex Ovechkin were to enter free agency, he could be worth a staggering $25 million.

Alex Ovechkin's absence in practice and his possible line change

The Washington Capitals returned to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, with captain Alex Ovechkin absent due to a maintenance day. Ovechkin missed a practice and was a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Kings. But he ultimately played and extended his point streak to five games with an assist.

Ovechkin's absence was linked to a collision with Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes in the previous game. Despite initially appearing injured, Ovechkin continued to play after consulting with the team's head athletic trainer Jason Serbus.

In the game against the Kings, Alex Ovechkin started with Evgeny Kuznetsov. However, he was later separated from Kuznetsov by head coach Spencer Carbery. Ovechkin joined Dylan Strome and Max Pacioretty, scoring on their first shift together. The coach has not confirmed if this line will continue, as Ovechkin missed practice on Tuesday.

The Capitals are set to face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, with an optional morning skate scheduled before the game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team in scoring this season with 26 points in 38 games.