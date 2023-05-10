Paul Bissonnette has given an absolutely scorching hot take about his team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The former hockey player turned analyst has declared that if the Maple Leafs get swept, everybody should be fired.

For those who don't know, Toronto qualified for their first Conference Semi-Finals since 2004. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2.

They looked forward to facing the Florida Panthers. However, the Panthers, fresh from beating the Presidents' Trophy hailing Boston Bruins, proved one step too far for Toronto. They are already 3-0 down and are looking to get swept by the eighth seed.

"Before this series, I would have said that I think that Dubis and those guys might end up keeping their job," said Bissonnette, "Where if they end up getting swept in this series, I would say everybody's job is over and done with."

The Maple Leafs got off to a strong start in the first period from a Sam Lafferty goal. The Panthers tied the game in the second period with a powerplay goal from Anthony Duclair. Both teams scored one more goal to tie the game at 2-2 and head into OT.

Unfortunately, for the Maple Leafs, Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime to secure the win for Florida. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was dominant, making 22 saves and posting a .917 save percentage

Paul Bissonnette's career post-NHL

Since leaving the NHL, Paul Bissonnette has pursued a variety of careers. Bissonnette replaced Nick Boynton as the Coyotes' color analyst in the radio booth in 2017.

Bissonnette joined former Penguins teammate Ryan Whitney as a new member of the hockey podcast "Spittin' Chiclets" on Barstool Sports in 2018. Later that year, he also created the mockumentary series BizNasty Does BC, which included 17 former and current NHL players and highlighted the splendor of British Columbia.

Bissonnette joined CaniBrands, a CBD health and wellness firm, in 2019 as the Sports and Media Ambassador. Paul Bissonnette most recently joined Turner Sports in 2021, when the company announced he will work with Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, and Rick Tocchet as a pre-game and interval commentator for the NHL on TNT.

Paul Bissonnette's diversified post-hockey career demonstrates his adaptability and eagerness to investigate all facets of the business.

He is well-liked by hockey fans due to his humor and personable demeanor. His work as an NHL pre-game and interval commentator for TNT is guaranteed to provide viewers with fresh perspectives and entertaining analysis.

