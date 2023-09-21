Paul Bissonnette believes Mike Babcock's insecurities cost him Blue Jackets job

In a recent episode of the "Agent Provocateur" podcast with Allan Walsh and Adam Wylde, Paul Bissonnette, better known as "Biz Nasty," shared his thoughts on the factors that he believed led to Mike Babcock's departure as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bissonnette's candid remarks shed light on what he perceived as Babcock's insecurities and their impact on the team.

Paul Bissonnette said:

"It seems like a lot of energy wasted on maybe like insecurity that he had about these players probably will want one, he's probably looking to see if they're partying and what type of stuff they're up to, and their camera roll."

Bissonnette touched upon what he saw as a significant energy drain resulting from Babcock's concerns about his players' personal lives. He suggested that Babcock appeared to be preoccupied with whether his players were engaging in social activities or other off-ice behaviors:

"But obviously going through text to understand what is being said about him, it's like, well, obviously, you probably don't have the full trust of your players early on, based on your history. Well, hey, buddy, it just so happens that you're gonna have to now earn that."

This preoccupation seemingly extended to the players' personal photos, as Bissonnette alleged that Babcock had asked Boone Jenner, the team's captain, to show him the pictures on his phone. Bissonnette's description of this situation raised eyebrows and sparked a considerable response within the hockey community.

BizWasRight trend and Paul Bissonnette's connection

What began as a shocking claim made by Biz Nasty on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, led to the emergence of the 'BizWasRight' trend.

Initially, there were skeptics within the hockey community who dismissed Bissonnette's allegations as baseless and motivated by jealousy. However, the story took an unexpected turn when an investigation was conducted, ultimately confirming the accuracy of Bissonnette's claims.

The 'BizWasRight' trend gained momentum as a result of this validation, leading to significant consequences for Mike Babcock's coaching career. In response to the investigation's findings, Babcock decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He acknowledged that continuing in the position would have created an untenable distraction for the team.

Before his departure, Babcock had expressed his eagerness to coach the youthful and promising Blue Jackets squad. He regretted missing out on the opportunity to work with these talented players. Despite initial skepticism, Paul Bissonnette's revelations played a pivotal role in reshaping the narrative surrounding Mike Babcock's tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets.