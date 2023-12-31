Paul Bissonnette and Butch Goring's altercation goes up a notch after Biz's initial comment on Islanders

In the latest episode of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney delved into the ongoing feud between Bissonnette and New York Islanders legend Butch Goring.

The altercation, previously confined to social media banter, took an intriguing turn as the hosts dissected the situation on air. Bissonnette initiated the conversation, expressing a desire for a more light-hearted exchange with Goring:

"I just hope that he's having as much fun as I am, because this is a blast going back and forth"

However, Whitney sensed a level of seriousness from Goring, noting the reluctance of old-school players to take such banter lightly. Whitney said:

"I sense he's serious. … Those old-school guys, man, they don't f*ck around. You're shitting on his team nonstop, and then all of a sudden, you come with the whole change of heart. … Butch, to me, unless he comes on the pod and we could chat with them and laugh, I think he's sitting at home and he's on it. He puts his glasses on to get on his phone and tweet away at you, and he hates your guts."

Paul Bissonnette replied:

"So I DM’d him about coming on the podcast. He's ghosted me. He has not responded."

To which Whitney said:

"This is not a joke for Butchie, baby. Butchie hates you."

The podcast hosts delved into the backstory of the feud, referencing TNT's pregame show for the Washington Capitals game against the New York Islanders.

More on Paul Bissonnette and Butch Goring's feud

During the show, Paul Bissonnette attempted to extend an olive branch to the Islanders, a team he had previously labeled as "boring." This shift in tone came after he criticized Islanders fans for booing John Tavares during a game at UBS Arena.

Paul Bissonnette's remarks via NY Post:

"You know, I was a little poopy pants, especially when you guys blew John T the other night when he hit 1,000th point. ... I actually have a peace treaty. "

However, Goring was quick to dismiss the peace offerings and called out Biz, escalating the situation.

“There is not one Islander fan who cares about your feelings or apologies. A couple of loses by the Isles and you will jump off the bandwagon"

Unfazed, Bissonnette fired back on social media:

"The geezer is firing tonight. TNT should bring you in for a demo to show the fans how to put dentures & diapers on you old fart"

It remains to be seen whether the two will find common ground or continue to exchange verbal jabs.