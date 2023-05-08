Former NHL player and current analyst Paul Bissonnette has come under fire for his behavior during a recent broadcast in which he openly cheered for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Some viewers took to social media to voice their concerns, with some calling for his removal from the air for being too biased in his support of the Leafs.
While it's not uncommon for analysts to have a favorite team, Bissonnette's behavior has sparked a debate about crossing the line between being an analyst and a fan. Supporters of Bissonnette argue that his passion for the Leafs is what makes him a fun and engaging analyst, while critics feel that he has compromised his ability to be unbiased.
Plenty of reaction was soon offered on social media, and not all of it was positive.
The controversy surrounding Bissonnette's behavior highlights the importance of striking a balance between being an entertaining analyst and being objective. Fans want analysts to bring energy and enthusiasm to their broadcasts, but they also expect them to provide insightful analysis without showing favoritism towards a particular team.
Whether or not Paul Bissonnette will face any consequences for his behavior remains to be seen. This incident serves as a reminder to all sports analysts that they must be careful not to compromise their objectivity while still being engaging and entertaining.
Paul Bissonnette's varied career in hockey post-retirement
Paul Bissonnette has had a varied career since his retirement from professional hockey. In 2017, Bissonnette joined the Coyotes' radio booth as a color commentator, replacing Nick Boynton. However, Bissonnette officially retired from professional hockey in 2017.
In 2018, Bissonnette became a new member of Barstool Sports' hockey podcast, Spittin' Chiclets, where he joined former Penguins' teammate Ryan Whitney. Later that year, he also released a mockumentary series called BizNasty Does BC, which showcased the beauty of the province of British Columbia and featured 17 past and present NHL stars.
In 2019, Bissonnette became the Sports and Media Ambassador for CaniBrands, a CBD health and wellness company. Most recently, in 2021, Turner Sports announced that Bissonnette will join the company as a pregame and intermission analyst for the NHL on TNT, alongside Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, and Rick Tocchet.
Paul Bissonnette's varied career post-hockey shows his versatility and willingness to explore different avenues within the hockey industry. His humor and engaging personality have made him a popular figure among hockey fans, and his role as a pregame and intermission analyst for the NHL on TNT is sure to bring new insights and entertaining commentary to viewers.