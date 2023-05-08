Former NHL player and current analyst Paul Bissonnette has come under fire for his behavior during a recent broadcast in which he openly cheered for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Some viewers took to social media to voice their concerns, with some calling for his removal from the air for being too biased in his support of the Leafs.

While it's not uncommon for analysts to have a favorite team, Bissonnette's behavior has sparked a debate about crossing the line between being an analyst and a fan. Supporters of Bissonnette argue that his passion for the Leafs is what makes him a fun and engaging analyst, while critics feel that he has compromised his ability to be unbiased.

Plenty of reaction was soon offered on social media, and not all of it was positive.

x - Locked On FLORIDA Panthers (42-32-8) @LO_FLAPanthers Already sick and tired of Paul Bissonnette riding the Leafs bandwagon.



Aren’t these guys supposed to be neutral? 🤔 Already sick and tired of Paul Bissonnette riding the Leafs bandwagon. Aren’t these guys supposed to be neutral? 🤔

bigpunisher305 @bigpunisher305 Paul Bissonnette can fuck off Paul Bissonnette can fuck off

Eddie 🇵🇷 @demorizi_eudy Paul Bissonnette predicted a 5-2 leafs win and they just lost in overtime 3-2… Paul Bissonnette predicted a 5-2 leafs win and they just lost in overtime 3-2…

Fire Paul Maurice @NewAccTake10 Paul Bissonnette can go to hell. Tired of this fuckin Leafs fan giving his 'non bias' opinion. Paul Bissonnette can go to hell. Tired of this fuckin Leafs fan giving his 'non bias' opinion.

Robyn Crystal @robyncrystal91 The only way Liam McHugh and Paul Bissonnette are tolerable is on mute. The only way Liam McHugh and Paul Bissonnette are tolerable is on mute.

Matthew @epiclol That taint licker Paul Bissonnette just said



"Unless the Canes come back, game over"



You're a Leafs bandwagon fan. How many times have they come back in these playoffs to tie/win games in round 1?



We Canes fans have seen this team win in ways that'll make your hair white. That taint licker Paul Bissonnette just said"Unless the Canes come back, game over"You're a Leafs bandwagon fan. How many times have they come back in these playoffs to tie/win games in round 1?We Canes fans have seen this team win in ways that'll make your hair white.

jordan C1N fan @ThatGuyJordan95 Paul Bissonnette is so unprofessional saying the game is over… Wtf was that dude?! The bias is pretty obvious. Paul Bissonnette is so unprofessional saying the game is over… Wtf was that dude?! The bias is pretty obvious.

Damon @Morgan97D @LO_FLAPanthers I used to listen to Spittin Chicklets. His Toronto bias makes me nauseous. @LO_FLAPanthers I used to listen to Spittin Chicklets. His Toronto bias makes me nauseous.

Joe_5oh @5ohJoe @LO_FLAPanthers Well he's a Leaf guy so it's not surprising, but the whole panel sucking off the Leafs every intermission is really old. @LO_FLAPanthers Well he's a Leaf guy so it's not surprising, but the whole panel sucking off the Leafs every intermission is really old.

David Stenson @AlstenMedia @LO_FLAPanthers Didn’t know his name but enjoy his sadness each time panthers win @LO_FLAPanthers Didn’t know his name but enjoy his sadness each time panthers win

The controversy surrounding Bissonnette's behavior highlights the importance of striking a balance between being an entertaining analyst and being objective. Fans want analysts to bring energy and enthusiasm to their broadcasts, but they also expect them to provide insightful analysis without showing favoritism towards a particular team.

Whether or not Paul Bissonnette will face any consequences for his behavior remains to be seen. This incident serves as a reminder to all sports analysts that they must be careful not to compromise their objectivity while still being engaging and entertaining.

Paul Bissonnette's varied career in hockey post-retirement

Paul Bissonnette has had a varied career since his retirement from professional hockey. In 2017, Bissonnette joined the Coyotes' radio booth as a color commentator, replacing Nick Boynton. However, Bissonnette officially retired from professional hockey in 2017.

In 2018, Bissonnette became a new member of Barstool Sports' hockey podcast, Spittin' Chiclets, where he joined former Penguins' teammate Ryan Whitney. Later that year, he also released a mockumentary series called BizNasty Does BC, which showcased the beauty of the province of British Columbia and featured 17 past and present NHL stars.

In 2019, Bissonnette became the Sports and Media Ambassador for CaniBrands, a CBD health and wellness company. Most recently, in 2021, Turner Sports announced that Bissonnette will join the company as a pregame and intermission analyst for the NHL on TNT, alongside Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, and Rick Tocchet.

Paul Bissonnette's varied career post-hockey shows his versatility and willingness to explore different avenues within the hockey industry. His humor and engaging personality have made him a popular figure among hockey fans, and his role as a pregame and intermission analyst for the NHL on TNT is sure to bring new insights and entertaining commentary to viewers.

