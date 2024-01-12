Paul Bissonnette challenges CM Punk to a Royal Rumble match after WWE star's comments on Biz's onslaught of Buoy

At the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, former Canadian hockey player Paul Bissonnette found himself in a playful altercation with the Seattle Kraken mascot, Buoy. The encounter caught the attention of WWE star CM Punk, who, while on the Jackie Redmond Show, weighed in on the showdown from a pro-wrestling perspective.

Punk rated Bissonnette's move a modest four out of ten, suggesting a desire for more intensity and a choice of more impactful maneuvers. Punk expressed:

"Of course. You saw the clips, they went viral. Uhh… People’s Elbow? Four out of ten. I mean, just choice of move. I understand safety being paramount and everything like that, but I would like to see Biz pick him up. We could go real old school and do airplane spins."

Punk and Redmond agreed that the inclusion of tables would have added an extra layer of excitement to the spectacle.

Responding to Punk's critique, Paul Bissonnette took to X to challenge the WWE star to a Royal Rumble match.

"Don't make me put on my man thong & knee pads, enter the Royal Rumble and throw you over the top rope CMPunk," Bissonnette wrote.

He warned Punk about commenting on his moves and playfully threatened,

"Call me a goon again and I'll put you in a GTS," he added.

The banter between Punk and Bissonnette has fans buzzing with anticipation, wondering if the lighthearted exchange could potentially lead to a crossover event in the wrestling world. Whether it's Royal Rumble or another venue, the challenge has been laid down, leaving fans eager to see if CM Punk will step up to the challenge presented by the hockey legend.

Paul Bissonnette Advocates for NHL Franchise Tags and Closer Player-Commissioner Relationship

In a recent episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, co-host Paul Bissonnette voiced his support for the introduction of franchise tags in the NHL. Drawing parallels to the NBA, Bissonnette emphasized the impact of star players on the league's success and revenue generation.

Bissonnette highlighted the influence of players like LeBron James in the NBA and argued that top-tier NHL players, including Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, deserve a more substantial share of the league's revenue. He said:

"Remember when LeBron was making 50 million, and he was carrying the league? He kind of still is. He should be making 250,000,000 based on what these franchises value and the people tuning in because of certain players."

Paul Bissonnette also suggested a closer relationship between the NHL's top players and the commissioner, similar to the NBA model where key players like James are consulted.

"The next CBA wit, if I am Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews. Get the f**king dogs in there, buddy," he exclaimed, emphasizing the need for a more collaborative approach between players and the league's leadership.