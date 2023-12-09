Paul Bissonnette delivers his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani reportedly joining Toronto Blue Jays

Former hockey player turned media personality Paul Bissonnette shared his excitement about the possibility of baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani joining the Toronto Blue Jays. Bissonnette, known for his candid and humorous takes on sports, expressed his enthusiasm for the potential acquisition, emphasizing the impact it could have on the entire country of Canada.

Paul Bissonnette, currently working in the world of media with the "SpittinChiclets" podcast and NHLOnTNT, highlighted the significance of Ohtani donning a Blue Jays jersey:

"I really hope the Jays get Shohei Ohtani. Would be amazing for the country of Canada that’s how big this is."

Expand Tweet

While injecting his trademark humor into the discussion, he acknowledged the potential financial implications for fans, humorously noting that:

"Everyone’s cell phone bill will turn into a car payment, and the beers at the game would turn into a cell phone payment."

The former hockey player's remarks capture the anticipation and eagerness among sports enthusiasts in Canada, envisioning the impact of Ohtani's presence on the Toronto Blue Jays. As rumors swirl about Ohtani's potential move, fans and media personalities alike eagerly await any developments that could reshape the landscape of Canadian baseball.

Paul Bissonnette's allegations ignite firestorm after Leafs vs. Senators clash

In a recent NHL clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, former NHL player and passionate Maple Leafs supporter Paul Bissonnette, also known as "Biz," ignited a controversy with his conspiracy theory. Following the Maple Leafs' narrow 4-3 triumph over the Senators, Biz took to social media to voice suspicions about a peculiar incident that transpired during the game.

Bissonnette's tweets accused the Senators of intentionally flickering the lights during a crucial play in an apparent effort to distract Maple Leafs goalie Martin Jones during an extra-attacker situation. Drawing a parallel to the strategic maneuvers of NFL coach Bill Belichick, Biz demanded an investigation by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman:

"The Senators tried to flicker the lights on Martin Jones mid-play with the extra attacker to distract him. Gary needs to look into that. Take another draft pick away. That’s Belichick-type stuff," Biz tweeted, sparking a heated online discussion.

Expand Tweet

Despite the Maple Leafs' victory, Paul Bissonnette expressed disdain for the alleged tactic:

"Good guys win again. We own Ottawa."

Calling for justice, he continued to press the issue on social media, insisting that the NHL investigate what he dubbed "#FlickerGate" and hinted at potential consequences for the Senators, including the loss of a first-round draft pick.