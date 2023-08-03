In a recent episode of the popular Spittin Chiclets podcast, co-hosts Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette had an unexpected guest - none other than Milan Lucic himself. The conversation took an entertaining turn when the topic of Lucic's potential return to the Boston Bruins was brought up. This led to a hilarious promise and an even more amusing backtrack from Bissonnette.

Ryan Whitney couldn't help but share his amusement as he said that he received a text from Lucic just as the news of his signing was announced.

"I was just crying laughing because Granelli before you signed on said yeah so the looch shining got uh got announced and I looked down at my phone and had a text from Milan Lucic. I said holy sh*t. It said how h*rny is R.A, but unfortunately there's a man who may be h*rny and that's you biz cuz we're gonna have to play that clip."

It all started when Paul Bissonnette made a bold statement in a previous episode. In response to the speculation about Lucic's return to the Bruins, Bissonnette confidently declared,

"I'll make you a promise. If they get back Lucic, I'll f*ck my mattress on OnlyF*ns, and I'll pop a 20 milligram Cialis before I do it."

The promise was met with laughter and agreement from Whitney, who jokingly said he'd do the same if he was in Paul Bissonnette's shoes, adding:

"Yeah, I would do that too if I were you. Maybe they make it look a little bigger than it actually is.”

Paul Bissonnette referred to it as AI-generated

When confronted with his own words in the recent episode with Lucic, Paul Bissonnette was quick to backtrack. He humorously attributed his earlier promise to being AI-generated and not a genuine statement from him.

Bissonnette said,

"That was weird. I was AI generated - that was not me. I don't know, I don't trust the fuck**g internet - the interwebs that was AI general, I'm not fuck**g my mattress looch. I don't even have a mattress. I sleep on the floor like Boyd Gordon."

Milan Lucic's return to the Boston Bruins adds a layer of nostalgia to the team's roster. The 35-year-old winger was originally drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut during the 2007-08 season as a 19-year-old.

The contract terms for Lucic's return to Boston include a one-year deal with a $1 million base salary and additional performance bonuses potentially enhancing his earnings.