Paul Bissonnette hilariously suggests Cutter Gauthier demanded trade out of Philly because of Scott Hartnell’s haircut, former Flyers star responds

Paul Bissonnette revealed on X why Cutter Gauthier wished to part ways with the Philadelphia Flyers: it was because of Scott Hartnell's haircut. It added a comical twist to the already intriguing trade saga involving the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The former NHL player and current media personality elucidated the unusual catalyst for the young player's trade request. His tweet reads,

"This story keeps getting crazier and crazier. Talked to a source extremely close to Cutter Gauthier and the reason he wanted out of Philadelphia was because of Scott Hartnell’s haircut."

"Cutter’s representation asked if it could be addressed shortly after the draft and nothing had changed. Flyers could have prevented this according to my source."

The revelation surprised the hockey community, adding unexpected humor to a serious and strategic debate surrounding the trade. Trade requests are often attributed to performance issues or contractual disputes. However, the idea that a player would want out due to a former player's haircut is certainly an unforeseen twist in the narrative.

Gauthier, the centerpiece of the trade between the Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks, was at the center of social media speculation. Fans were amused by the reported reason for his desire to leave Philadelphia. The trade was noteworthy: Gauthier was traded to the Ducks for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Scott Hartnell's response to Paul Bissonnette

Scott Hartnell is a Canadian former professional ice hockey left winger with an impressive 17-season career in the NHL.

Notably, Hartnell, the player implicated in Gauthier's alleged trade request, responded to Paul Bissonnette's tweet in good spirits:

"You are bang on here @BizNasty2point0 you are one of the better ones in the business I can tell you that for free!!! Been scaring NHLers for over two decades with this flow! #weird"

At 19, Gauthier has two goals and 12 points across seven games. He contributed to the United States' triumph and sixth gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Hockey championship.

Gauthier is tied with Jiri Kulich, a prospect for the Buffalo Sabres and center for Czechia, for the most points achieved in the tournament.