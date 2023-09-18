Paul Bissonnette issues a stern message for Mike Babcock following Blue Jackets HC's resignation 

The recent resignation of Mike Babcock as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets has stirred significant controversy within the hockey community. Former NHL player turned popular podcaster Paul Bissonnette, known as "Biz Nasty," made his stance on the matter abundantly clear through a stern message on social media.

Bissonnette tweeted:

"We’re a players podcast. If you mess with the players, your day will come."

This statement reflects Bissonnette's unwavering support for players' rights and well-being.

The allegations that triggered this reaction emerged on Sept. 12 when Bissonnette discussed them on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. According to Bissonnette, a player had shared a troubling account claiming that Mike Babcock had requested Boone Jenner, the team's captain, to surrender all the photos on his phone.

Shockingly, these photos were then purportedly displayed on Babcock's office TV. The incident raised concerns not only about invasion of privacy but also about the professional boundaries that should exist between a coach and a player.

This episode is just the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Mike Babcock throughout his coaching career. He faced criticism during his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and earlier in his career, allegations of mistreatment and psychological pressure on players emerged during his time with the Detroit Red Wings.

Columbus Blue Jackets hired Mike Babcock as head coach

The Blue Jackets' decision to hire Babcock as their head coach on July 1, signing him to a two-year deal, was met with surprise by many within the hockey community. Given Babcock's controversial track record, questions were raised about the team's willingness to overlook past issues in favor of his coaching abilities.

In the wake of the allegations involving Jenner, the Columbus Blue Jackets initiated an investigation into the matter. Just days later, Babcock announced his resignation as the head coach of the team. This marked a significant turning point in the controversy and brought an abrupt end to his brief tenure with the Blue Jackets.

Paul Bissonnette's message underscores the importance of respecting and safeguarding the rights and privacy of players. His podcast, Spittin' Chiclets, has evolved into a platform where players' voices and experiences are heard. His commitment to championing their rights and well-being is evident in his response to the Babcock situation.

Bissonnette's statement reinforces the call for accountability and the protection of players in the hockey community.