Paul Bissonnette issues striking message to old-school NHL coaches after Babcock saga

Paul Bissonnette has sent a message to the old-school hockey coaches after Mike Babcock resigned as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bissonnette reported that Babcock got all his players to share their camera rolls with them, and then put those photos on his office TV.

The claims started an investigation and days later, Babcock announced his resignation.

Although Bissonnette said on "Spittin' Chiclets" that he never called for Babcock to lose his job, he believes this sends a warning to the old boys club that those tactics won't work anymore:

"If you are thinking this is cancel culture. No, this is a guy who has been known to do this sh*t, doing the exact same sh*t after going away for four years who just didn't learn his lesson.

"He doesn't deserve to be around the game, he doesn't deserve to be around these kids, and especially have control of their futures in the palm of his hands.

"In which he seems to really flex that power dynamic, has in the past and will continue to do it if you give him another job. We don't want to see these younger players go through this bullsh*t anymore and we think that with this situation coming out, it's going to send a message to that old boys club, the ones that are still around, that if you do step out of line again, you are done."

Bissonnette feels that with how the Babcock situation was handled, other players may come forward if a coach is abusing their power.

Mike Babcock originally denied the allegations

After Paul Bissonnette and "Spittin' Chiclets" made the allegations, head coach Mike Babcock denied the claims.

Babcock released a statement through the Columbus Blue Jackets that he did ask to see photos. However, he claimed he wanted to see family photos and photos of what they like to do to get to know them better.

The coach also revealed the player held the phone the entire time, and he never went through it without their consent.

Babcock resigned as he thought he would be too much of a distraction for the team. With Babcock out, the Blue Jackets announced that Pascal Vincent would be the new coach and he signed a two-year deal after accepting the role.