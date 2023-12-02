Paul Bissonnette and Jason Kelce assemble their hockey lineup made out of NFL stars

In a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, former NHL player Paul Bissonnette and Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce engaged in a lively discussion about creating the ultimate hockey lineup using NFL stars. Restricted to a starting five and a goalie, the duo aimed to assemble a team that embodied both speed and power.
Kelce began the lineup with a surprising choice at center:
"My first pick was going to be JJ Watt, just 'cause I know he can skate."
He envisioned Watt as a physical force on the ice, drawing comparisons to legendary power player Eric Lindros, dominating in front of the net and delivering strong backchecks.
Paul Bissonnette joined the conversation, suggesting a star-studded lineup featuring the Watt brothers alongside himself and Kelce. He playfully added:
"Gronk as a goalie. Cause I saw him at goalie. He did something with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was in the net for a practice or something like that. It was a great bit. I enjoyed watching it."
Kelce continued detailing the lineup, selecting Tyreek Hill for the left wing, emphasizing his lightning-fast speed. He explained:
"Left-wing going to speed Tyreek Hill. He's going to fly up and down the wing."
For the right wing, Jason Kelce chose Mike Vick, highlighting the need for a left-handed player to cut to the middle and take precise shots on goal. He said:
"Right-wing, I got to have a left-handed person. They need to be able to cut to the middle, get a good angle on the net. Yeah. Good shot going. Mike Vick."
When discussing defensive positions, Kelce humorously suggested two linebackers, Dick Butkus and Ray Lewis, with a comical mix-up about Butkus's playing position during his career. The conversation took a light turn as Paul Bissonnette apologized for the confusion:
"You're getting your dicks mixed up."
Overall, the proposed lineup combines speed, power, and a touch of humor, creating a formidable team that would undoubtedly make waves on the hockey rink, showcasing the unique skills of NFL stars in a different sporting arena.
Paul Bissonnette hails Crosby's timeless brilliance and Ovechkin's goal-scoring heroics
Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette recently praised Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, emphasizing Crosby's remarkable career at 36:
"One guy is 36 years old and still on pace to have the best career year that a 36-year-old has ever had."
Bissonnette recalled electrifying moments when Crosby and Ovechkin faced off, citing dueling hat-tricks that had fans glued to their seats. He highlighted Ovechkin's role in saving the NHL:
"Ovi's chasing the f-ing goal record. They saved the NHL."
Bissonnette believes Ovechkin is poised to become the greatest goal scorer, surpassing Crosby's legacy.