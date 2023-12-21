Paul Bissonnette and NHL legend Butch Goring trade shots on social media after Biz's comment on Islanders

Paul Bissonnette and New York Islanders legend Butch Goring traded some shots at each other on social media. BizNasty was in a holiday mood and wanted to make peace with the Islanders, but Goring was not interested.

It all started on Wednesday during TNT's pregame show for the Washington Capitals game against the New York Islanders. During the show, Paul Bissonnette extended an olive branch and orange flowers to the Islanders, whom Biz has previously described as a "boring" club.

This came after Bissonette slammed the Islanders fans for booing John Tavares for scoring his 1,000th career point during a game against the Islanders at UBS Arena a week ago. On the show, Bissonette praised the Islanders, who entered Wednesday's game third in the Metropolitan division.

Bissonnette said that the Islanders have been playing extremely well recently and have turned things around, making their games more exciting. However, Butch Goring was not at all interested in it and called out Biz in the process, which escalated the situation.

Meanwhile, Bissonnette, in the holiday spirit, attempted to make amends by calling a member of the crew to bring out an olive branch and flowers (via NY Post):

"You know, I was a little poopy pants, especially when you guys blew John T the other night when he hit 1,000th point,” the former pugilist said. “But, you know, it’s the season of being joyful and I actually have a peace treaty. I’ve called them boring in the past slow, non-electrifying."

In response, Goring headed to X and traded shots at Biz's peace offerings:

“There is not one Islander fan who cares about your feelings or apologies,” he wrote. “A couple of loses by the Isles and you will jump off the bandwagon"

Paul Bissonnette didn't hold it back and fired shots back at Goring, tweeting:

"The geezer is firing tonight,” he said with a crying laughing emoji. “TNT should bring you in for a demo to show the fans how to put dentures & diapers on you old fart"

Butch Goring played for six years with the Isles and was part of their indomitable dynasty of winning four consecutive Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983.

Paul Bissonnette slams Islanders fans for booing John Tavares

During the 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders last Monday, the Maple Leafs' John Tavares accomplished a remarkable milestone, becoming the 98th player in the league to notch 1,000 career points, and that too against his former club. Notably, Tavares spent nine seasons with the Islanders before joining the Leafs.

Meanwhile, Paul Bissonnette quickly jumped to X and mocked the Isles for blowing a 3-2 lead to their former player Tavares against the Maple Leafs.

"S**k on that Islanders. Johnny T just sh*v*d it right up your ass. Another blown lead by you bums. Keep booing you losers. No wonder he left your crusty asses. 1,000 points for El Capitan"

In 29 games so far this season, Tavares has scored nine goals and 20 assists with a +/- of 6.