Paul Bissonnette praises Auston Matthews after Leafs forward's hattrick against Flames

Auston Matthews showcased his scoring power once again as he notched a hat trick, bringing his NHL-leading goals total to an impressive 37.

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a comeback victory against the Calgary Flames with a final score of 4-3 on Thursday night. Matthews, not content with just goal-scoring, also contributed an assist in the thrilling game.

Former NHL player and current media personality, Paul Bissonnette, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for Matthews' exceptional performance. In a post, Bissonnette lauded the Leafs forward, saying:

"Auston Matthews ladies and gentlemen. I mean this is stupid. The purest of snipers."

The Leafs, who had been struggling with a four-game losing streak, found redemption in this game. Mitch Marner added to the offensive onslaught with a goal, and goaltender Martin Jones made 24 saves to secure the much-needed victory. The win improved Toronto's record to 22-13-8.

Other than Matthews, William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg played important parts as each recorded two assists. The Leafs were able to bring an end to the Flames’ season-best four-game winning streak.

The most defining moment of the game came late in first period when Calgary’s captain, Mikael Backlund, nearly scored a breakaway goal to make it 3–0. Taking advantage of the rag, Matthews struck the puck after an unfinished pass by Flames defender Nick DeSimone and putting Toronto into reach.

Auston Matthews continued to dominate in the second period, converting Nylander's setup during a delayed penalty to tie the game at 4:08.

The Leafs then surged ahead at 7:44 with Marner's 19th goal on a 4-on-3 power play. Matthews completed his hat trick with 6:21 left in the period, displaying resilience and skill as he outmuscled DeSimone in the slot and buried a backhander past Flames goaltender Dan Vladar.

Auston Matthews' hat-trick lead for Leafs saved by a disallowed goal

Thursday night's Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game featured the spotlight on Connor Zary's disallowed goal, captivating hockey fans with its intense back-and-forth action. Zary's solo effort in the third period seemed to turn the tide, but a well-timed Maple Leafs coach's challenge erased the apparent tying goal.

The challenge, based on a "Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass," revealed that Blake Coleman's hand pass influenced the play leading to Zary's goal. Aligned with NHL Rule 79.1, the decision was made to disallow the goal. Toronto's strategic move impacted the game, leading to their 4-3 victory.