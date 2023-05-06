Paul Bissonnette can be unhinged and Charles Barkley can be equally off the rails as well. When both meet, the room is certainly destined to catch fire.

To put it into perspective, the former NHL player was a guest on the "Steam Room", which is a podcast co-hosted by Chuck and Ernie Johnson. The latter is usually the straight man in all conversations. This time was no exception.

Bissonnette asked the guys what was the origin of the podcast name and started to talk about how he saw Barkley naked in the steam room once in a hotel. Chuck was doing crunches naked on the top shelf while Bisonette heard and saw it all.

When Barkley saw Biz, he greeted him. The former NHL player was absolutely surprised to his colleague naked.

"Get that ball bag out of my face, man," said Paul Bisonette

Ernie Johnson sat there and asked questions to both men. His reaction to the developments made the story even funnier.

Johnson was surprised that Paul Bissonnette couldn't recognize the former NBA star, at first. To which Biz replied,

"I didn't want to look cuz it was like his cornhole was just staring right at me while he was trying to get these sit-ups in. Counting by twos"

Paul Bissonnette: His NHL and broadcasting career so far

The once-commonly known as "Biz" or "Biz Nasty" fourth-liner in the NHL has gained popularity among hockey fans. Paul Bissonnette's face and voice are imprinted all over the NHL, from his incredibly active Twitter account, which goes back to his playing days, to creating videos for the league.

Before the 2021–22 season, when TNT and the NHL reached a media agreement, the network hired Bissonnette to provide some lighthearted entertainment for the NHL desk. The position is similar to Charles Barkley's and Shaquille O'Neill's for the NBA on TNT.

Biz hasn't let anyone down. He has given viewers a lot of viral videos, including his commentary and antics with the other TNT staff members. Many viewers can recall when he made Wayne Gretzky giggle hysterically with his river dance and when he got a ridiculous haircut on air.

Bissonnette was renowned for his rugged play and fighting prowess throughout his career in the NHL. He participated in 202 NHL games in all, scoring seven goals, adding 22 points, and accruing 340 penalty minutes.

Paul Bissonnette will be on the desk when TNT broadcasts the 2023 Stanley Cup Final and will be among the TNT team that covers the 2023 NHL Playoffs. It will be entertaining and worth it to watch the clips of his show.

