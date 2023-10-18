"It's the yacht club."

In a recent episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, former NHL player and current co-host, Paul Bissonnette, did not hold back in expressing his disappointment. He was livid with the Toronto Maple Leafs' fanbase for their lackluster support during the team's opening games of the season.

Bissonnette's frustration was palpable, and he began by addressing the fans' subdued reaction to remarkable moments on the ice. Discussing a game where a Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews scored a hat-trick. he stated:

"I got a bone to pick with the fans."

Ryan Whitney remarked on the lack of enthusiasm, questioning whether it was a replay with no volume, given the eerily quiet arena. He said:

"What is going on? The other night, he scored the third. I was like, is this like a replay with no volume? What is going on? Dude."

As the conversation between Bissonnette and co-host Ryan Whitney continued, it became evident that the former player was disheartened by the lack of engagement from the crowd.

Biz lamented, emphasizing the magnitude of the player's achievement and the potential turning point for the team.

"They're overthinking. It's just like just fu*king cheer and throw your hat on the ice. The guy just got a back to back hat trick and pulled them out of a two goal deficit in the dying minute. It and it was even before that."

Bissonnette also highlighted the subdued atmosphere during player introductions, noting the apparent lack of enthusiasm for star players like Mitch Marner.

Biz said:

"It started when they're doing the player introductions. Mitch Marner's coming out guy who's a hundred point guy for you, plays on the defensive side of the puck. It's a year where this core group you're going into their years now, where they could potentially win a Stanley Cup. I don't even think the people stead out of their goddamn seats. They put their claps together."

Ryan Whitney agreed, describing the atmosphere as "tough" and acknowledging that he, too, had noticed the conspicuous silence from the NHL fans.

To which Biz replied:

"It's the yacht club."

Paul Bissonnette's suggestion for the Maple Leafs

Ryan Whitney commented on how Biz has been bringing it up for a while now. He said:

"It's nuts. And you've said it for a while now, but watching the other night, beginning of the year and just silence. The silence is deafening."

In a final, somewhat tongue-in-cheek suggestion, Bissonnette proposed swapping the upper and lower bowl sections for one game to see if it could invigorate the atmosphere.

"I think what they need to do is they need to swap out the upper bowl and the lower bowl for one game and see how it plays out."

The passionate discussion on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast has definitely brought a concerning topic for the Maple Leafs. It remains to be seen how the Maple Leafs' fanbase will respond to this criticism.