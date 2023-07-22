In a recent episode of the popular Spittin Chiclets podcast, former NHL players Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette voiced their frank criticisms of the New York Islanders' offseason decisions. The two were scathing in their criticism of Islanders president Lou Lamoriello for his actions so far during free agency.

Bissonnette previously referred to the Islanders as the most boring hockey team on Inside the NHL on TNT, and his judgment regarding the team remains unchanged. However, some could contend that his continued contempt for the squad is getting out of hand.

Whitney shared Bissonnette's doubts about the Islanders' chances for the 2023-24 campaign. Bissonnette predicted a dismal performance because he thinks Lamoriello might be disinterested in making decisions.

Whitney said:

“I think the Islanders are going to be f–king horrible.”

Bissonnette suggested that Lamoriello, a seasoned professional with a distinguished career as the general manager of three Stanley Cup-winning Devils teams, may no longer be operating at his best.

After six seasons in the NHL, Bissonnette, who has since become a well-known name in the hockey media, referred to the Islanders' recent contract extension with MSG analyst and former member of the four Stanley Cup-winning Islanders teams, Butch Goring. Bissonnette said:

"I feel like Lou has just given up."

Whitney and Bissonnette joked about Lamoriello's experience since joining the Islanders in 2018. The Islanders have consistently qualified for the postseason in all but just one season since Lamoriello's arrival.

Bissonnette said:

"He has checked the f–k out. The Islanders are going to get relegated after this season, that's how bad they're going to be."

Paul Bissonnette expected the Maple Leafs to advance in Game 7

As the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs due to a disputed no-goal decision, Paul Bissonnette expressed his regrets. The team's hopes of winning the Stanley Cup were shattered in a tense game against the Florida Panthers.

Bissonnette firmly believed that the Leafs deserved to go on to Game 7. He questioned the fairness of the result after the contentious call, which was a subject of discussion among fans and enthusiasts. The decision to deny the goal had drawn a lot of criticism, which also heightened the debate over how the game turned out.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!