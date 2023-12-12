Paul Bissonnette's "another blown lead by you bums" tweet does not age well after Maple Leafs vs Islanders OT

Paul Bissonnette was pumped up after captain John Tavares assisted Morgan Reilly to tie the game for the Maple Leafs at 3-3 with under 10 seconds remaining in the final period.

It was a historic game for Tavares, as he became the newest member of the Maple Leafs club to accomplish 1,000 career points. Meanwhile, Paul Bissonnette couldn't hold up his contentment with the remarkable comeback orchestrated by the Leafs to tie the game.

Notably, Tavares spent nine seasons with the Islanders before joining the Leafs. Bissonnette was quick to jump to X and mock the Isles for blowing a 3-2 lead to their former player Tavares against the Maple Leafs.

"S**k on that Islanders. Johnny T just sh*v*d it right up your ass. Another blown lead by you bums. Keep booing you losers. No wonder he left your crusty asses. 1,000 points for El Capitan"

However, BizNasty had no idea what was to follow after his tweet. Bo Horvat scored the game-winning goal for the Islanders 46 seconds into overtime as Bissonnette's tweet backfired.

Fans were quick to react to Bissonnette's tweet, responding with trolling comments:

Paul Bissonnette's post backfires as Islanders stun the Maple Leafs in OT

Paul Bissonnette has been an avid Maple Leafs fan. He has been a huge admirer of the club before his league debut and has continued to be so after retirement.

On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the New York Islanders at the UBS, with the Islanders clinching two points with a dramatic OT winner.

In the first period, Auston Matthews opened the scoring for Toronto following an assist from Mitch Marner in the powerplay.

At 9:20, Brock Nelson scored for the hosts to tie the gaame With less than two minutes to go, Casey Cizikas made it 2-1, converting a deflected shot off Marner into the back of the net.

Coming into the second period, Kyle Palmieri made it 3-1 for the Islanders. Captain John Tavares made it 3-2 before heading into the final period. Morgan Reilly's goal with less than 10 seconds remaining tied the game 3-3, forcing OT.

There, Bo Horvat scored the winner for the hosts to clinch their third consecutive win.