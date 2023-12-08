Paul Bissonnette's conspiracy theory claims Senators intentionally turning off lights during game against Maple Leafs

In a recent NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, a controversial incident sparked a conspiracy theory involving the Senators allegedly attempting to distract Maple Leafs goalie Martin Jones. Former NHL player and avid Maple Leafs supporter Paul Bissonnette, known as "Biz," took to social media to voice his suspicions, leading to a heated discussion online.

Following the Maple Leafs' 4-3 victory over the Senators, Bissonnette tweeted a series of posts, accusing the Senators of intentionally flickering the lights during a critical play.

According to Biz, the Senators aimed to distract goalie Martin Jones during an extra-attacker situation. He likened the tactic to strategies employed by NFL coach Bill Belichick, demanding an investigation by the NHL and Commissioner Gary Bettman.

In his tweets, Bissonnette wrote:

"The Senators tried to flicker the lights on Martin Jones mid-play with the extra attacker to distract him. Gary needs to look into that. Take another draft pick away. That’s Belichick-type stuff."

He continued:

"Good guys win again. We own Ottawa. I thought the Senators deserved a better fate until they tried to cheat at the end of the game. Who hits the dimmers mid-play? Gutless. Martin Jones and Woll deserve the belt tonight. #leafsforever"

Biz called for justice:

"I’m not dropping this either. The @nhl and Gary need to look into #FlickerGate. They should lose at least a 1st rounder for “forgetting” to pay the hydro bill. What does honorary Leaf for the night @MarcMethot3 think about this??? I want justice. #battleofontario"

A look at Maple Leafs' 4-3 win over senators

The game itself saw Joseph Woll make 29 saves before leaving due to injury, a setback for the Leafs. Despite Woll's departure, Toronto secured a 4-3 victory, with William Nylander scoring a crucial goal. Mitch Marner, David Kampf, and Calle Jarnkrok also contributed to the Maple Leafs.

Backup goalie Martin Jones stopped nine of the ten shots that he faced with a save percentage of .900.

Woll's injury raised concerns among hockey fans and the coaching staff. Coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged Woll's outstanding performance and expressed disappointment over the setback.

Keefe said:

“It’s unfortunate. He’s been playing so well. He was building such great momentum here on his season and his career. It’s a setback here now."

Keefe added:

“He’s going to miss some time, for sure. We’ll determine the extent of it once we get home. Obviously, he’s the big reason why we get two points here tonight.”

Woll's absence will undoubtedly impact the NHL team, and the extent of his injury will be determined after further assessment.