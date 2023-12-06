Paul Bissonnette has his say over wild Connor Bedard-Corey Perry rumors - "You're not a hockey fan"

Paul Bissonnette, the studio analyst for NHL on TNT, expressed his strong disapproval of the rampant and unfounded rumors circulating online regarding Canadian ice hockey prodigy Connor Bedard. Bedard, a rising star and center for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL, found himself at the center of speculation linking him to veteran player Corey Perry.

The controversy gained traction on social media platforms, prompting a response from the official Spittin' Chiclets Twitter account. A video post shared on the platform carried a caption that shed light on Connor Bedard's commendable handling of the situation. The caption read:

"Connor Bedard has been nothing short of impressive dealing with all these bulls**t off-ice internet rumors."

Bissonnette, known for his candid and unfiltered commentary, did not mince words when expressing his disgust with the internet rumors. In a passionate statement, he condemned those who propagated the baseless speculation, using strong language to convey his disappointment.

Bissonnette acknowledged the prevalence of online trolls but emphasized the severity of the situation, given Connor Bedard's young age and the immense pressure associated with being a budding hockey sensation.

"There's a lot of people out there online that were f**king tweeting this f**king nonsense. I just feel that I was very let down with all these f**king idiots on Twitter," Bissonnette said, reflecting the frustration caused by the unnecessary speculation surrounding Bedard's personal life.

He acknowledged the presence of online negativity but stressed that such behavior went beyond the bounds of acceptable discourse, especially when it pertains to an individual's private affairs:

"Now, most of you would be like, well, what do you expect from these f**king idiots on there all the time just trying to stir it up. And I was f**king disgusted by what happened"

The veteran analyst expressed disappointment at the lack of empathy displayed by those who perpetuated the rumors:

"And I think that with what this kid's already had to deal with, coming in with all this f**king pressure on them and then going through that media circus early on, and then to put the next star in the league through this type of sh*t. You're not a hockey fan in my opinion if you're going on there, slinging it like that."

Bissonnette praised Connor Bedard's admirable handling of the controversy

In praising Connor Bedard's response to the situation, Bissonnette commended the young player for handling the controversy with poise and class. He lauded Bedard's family for raising an intelligent and composed individual who navigated the challenging circumstances with grace.

The analyst concluded his remarks by highlighting Bedard's resilience during what he described as a "bullsh*t time" and commending the young athlete's maturity in handling the unwarranted scrutiny:

"This is this guy's f***ing personal life. So as far as the way that Conor Bedard handled it and the way that his f**king family had to deal with, like, he handled it with ultra class, and they've obviously raised a very intelligent kid and a kid that couldn't have handled himself more appropriately during this f**king bulls**t time that he had to deal with."