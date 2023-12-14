Paul Bissonnette shares a hilarious convo with Avs rookie and Cornell grad Sam Malinski about his SAT scores

In a recent exchange between former NHL star Paul Bissonnette and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski, a lighthearted and humorous discussion emerged about Malinski's SAT scores.

Bissonnette, known for his wit and banter, couldn't resist probing into Malinski's academic past, asking:

"Ivy League. What was your SAT score?"

Malinski, seemingly unfazed, responded candidly:

"Took it four different times. Highest. Highest is 25. I mean, glad we got out there on TV."

Bissonnette, ever the comedian, followed up:

"Did you fail the first three? Like, how does that work? It sounds like me doing my driver's task."

Curiosity from another individual in the background added an extra layer to the conversation, seeking clarification on whether the score was for the SAT or ACT.

Bissonnette, displaying his lack of college experience, candidly admitted:

"I have no clue. I never went to college."

Malinski responded:

"Yeah, I mean, I wasn't even committed at the time, so I wasn't expecting to go to an Ivy League school. I was just trying to get the highest score I could get. I wasn't even sure if I was going to play Division One hockey, so yeah, just trying to do the best I could in school."

The focus shifted briefly to Bissonnette's academic background. When asked about his educational journey, he said:

"I went to Davenport University. I took psychology and English. I usually just slept through class and played junior hockey."

In a congratulatory tone, he acknowledged Malinski's academic power and athletic skill:

"So congratulations on having the brains and the skill, buddy. You got a long career ahead of you."

A look at Sam Malinski's hockey career

A graduate of Lakeville South High in 2017, Sam Malinski captained the hockey team during his senior season, contributing to a state tournament appearance.

Transitioning to junior hockey, Malinski initially played with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders before concluding the season with the Bismarck Bobcats. His offensive skills flourished the following year, leading to a commitment to play college hockey at Cornell.

On joining Cornell, Malinski played a pivotal role in a standout season, posting 16 points in 25 games. Unfortunately, their championship aspirations were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with both the playoffs and the subsequent season getting canceled.

Returning in 2021, Malinski emerged as a team leader and offensive force from the blue line, contributing to Cornell's top-10 ranking. In his senior season, Sam Malinski co-captained the team, securing an NCAA tournament berth.

A defensive stalwart, he earned a spot on the second All-American team. His standout performance included a crucial role in beating the #4 seed in a 2–0 shutout. Despite a 2–1 loss to Boston University in the regional final, Malinski's collegiate career ended on a high.

The Colorado Avalanche recognized Sam Malinski's talent, signing him to a two-year entry-level contract in March, making his NHL debut on Nov. 13.