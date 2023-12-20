Paul Bissonnette shares his thoughts on Ottawa Senators' "meltdown" against his former team Arizona Coyotes

Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on the Ottawa Senators' "meltdown" against his former team, the Arizona Coyotes, on X after the loss at Mullett Arena on Tuesday night.

The Senators lost their first game under new coach Jacques Martin, who was named the team's new interim coach following D.J. Smith's dismissal.

Ottawa had a quick start, dominating the first period to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the first period. However, following that, they lost momentum and found themselves struggling to get past the Coyotes' defense to score any goals throughout the game.

Despite trailing by three goals early in the game, they did not drop their shoulders and remained focused until the end. Brilliant teamwork assisted the Coyotes to mount a remarkable comeback, rallying from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Sens 4-3.

Meanwhile, Paul Bissonnette was buzzing with the Coyotes performance in the game as he launched a series of reactions to the Ottawa Senators' "meltdown" on X:

"Another meltdown from the Senators. Desert Dogs are buzzing at home"

With the loss on Tuesday, the Ottawa Senators are riding on a five-game losing streak. They are 3-7-0 in their last outing and languishing at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with 22 points in 27 games.

Jacques Martin will hope to secure his first win as a coach when the Senators face the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Paul Bissonnette spent his playing career with the Coyotes

Biz Nasty was drafted No. 121 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 NHL draft. However, he only played for 15 games with the Penguins.

Bissonnette joined the Coyotes in the 2009-10 season and went on to play for five seasons with the club. Overall, Paul Bissonnette, in his brief five-year career, notched up 22 points through seven goals and 15 assists.