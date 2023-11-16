Paul Bissonnette sings Kyle Connor's praise as Jets forwards ties for most goals this season

In a recent post, former NHL player turned analyst, Paul Bissonette, brought attention to the often-overlooked prowess of Winnipeg Jets' forward Kyle Connor. Bissonette emphasized that Connor, who is currently tied with Auston Matthews for the NHL lead in goals at 13, doesn't receive the recognition he truly deserves.

Connor's standout performance was particularly evident in the recent 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, where he scored twice and added an assist. The dynamic forward's exceptional play has propelled him to the top of the NHL's goal-scoring leaderboard, sharing the spot with the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews. He has also been a key part of keeping the Winnipeg Jets in the early playoff race, with the Jets tied with the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division at 18 points.

Bissonette praised Kyle Connor as a "silent assassin" and described him as a "pure natural sniper." The acknowledgment comes as the Winnipeg Jets find themselves in a solid position with a 6-2-2 record in their past ten games. Bissonette also humorously referenced Colby Armstrong's prediction of the Jets winning the Central Division, expressing initial skepticism but conceding that the team is looking great early in the season.

"Silent Assasin" - Is the Paul Bissonette moniker the perfect way to describe Kyle Connor's start to the season for the Winnipeg Jets?

The Jets' recent success can be attributed in no small part to Connor's offensive contributions. His 13 goals this season have played a pivotal role in the team's impressive performance, and his remarkable consistency is underscored by a four-game point streak, including seven goals and four assists.Connor has been the tip of the spear for the Winnipeg Jets most prolific scoring line involving Mark Scheifele and Alex Iafallo, being able to drill the puck into the net on a line with two perfect distributors.

Bissonette's tweet echoes sentiments shared by many hockey enthusiasts who believe that Connor's impact often goes unnoticed in the broader hockey conversation. The "silent assassin" moniker aptly captures the essence of Kyle Connor's game – a player who lets his on-ice performance speak louder than words.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if the recognition for Kyle Connor's skills and contributions continues to grow. With the Winnipeg Jets positioned well in the standings and Connor leading the goal-scoring charge, it's becoming increasingly challenging to overlook the talent and impact of this silent yet deadly offensive force in the NHL.