Paul Bissonnette sings praises of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin for their contributions to NHL

In a recent episode of the popular podcast "Spittin Chiclets," former NHL player Paul Bissonnette sang the praises of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, highlighting their extraordinary contributions to the NHL.

"One guy is 36 years old and still on pace to have the best career year that a 36-year-old has ever had. His numbers speak for themselves. Three Stanley Cups. I don't know how many league awards in that period of time," Bissonnette said about Crosby.

Bissonnette vividly recalled the electrifying moments when Crosby and Ovechkin faced off, reminiscing the dueling hat-tricks that had hockey fans glued to their seats.

"Remember when they both had hat-tricks? Every hockey fan was glued to their f-ing seats. We talked about Sid still doing it," he exclaimed.

The former NHL player also underscored Ovechkin's role in saving the NHL:

"Ovi's chasing the f-ing goal record. Yes. They saved the NHL. Washington might not even be in Washington if he wouldn't have showed up. And Pittsburgh might not be in Pittsburgh."

Bissonnette went on to express his belief that Ovechkin is poised to become the greatest goal scorer in NHL history, suggesting that a majority would argue that he surpasses Crosby. Despite Crosby's outstanding rookie year with 102 points, Bissonnette pointed out that Ovechkin edged him for the Calder Trophy.

In reflecting on the past 15-20 years of the NHL, Bissonnette observed that no other players, including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Anze Kopitar and Patrice Bergeron, come close to the enduring influence and excitement Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin brought to the league.

As the debate over their legacies continues, one thing remains certain: the two hockey titans have left an indelible mark on the sport, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Sidney Crosby climbs all-time goals list, eyes historic milestones

In the Pittsburgh Penguins' pivotal win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sidney Crosby not only led his team to victory but also etched his name further in the annals of hockey history. Opening the scoring, Crosby moved into 25th place on the all-time goals list, tied with Joe Nieuwendyk at 564.

As the Penguins captain continues his relentless pursuit of greatness, he sits within striking distance of notable names. Patrick Marleau, with 566 games played, and legendary goal-scorer Mike Bossy, at 573 goals, are in Crosby's sights. Mark Recchi, integral to Crosby's early career, is not far ahead at 577 goals.

Sidney Crosby's illustrious career spans 1,212 games, boasting 564 goals (tied for 24th all-time), 963 assists (15th all-time) and 1,527 points (15th all-time). In his 19th season, Crosby remains a force, with 14 goals, 11 assists and 25 points in 22 games.

As discussions of reaching 2,000 career points gain momentum, Crosby aims to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest, potentially surpassing even the legendary Wayne Gretzky, in NHL history.