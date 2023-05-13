Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette was left disheartened on Friday night, as a controversial no-goal call led to the Toronto Maple Leafs being eliminated. In a hard-fought game against the Florida Panthers the team's Stanley Cup dreams were shattered.

Despite their efforts, Bissonnette was convinced that the Leafs should have advanced to Game 7. The controversial call left him questioning the fairness of the outcome.

The controversial no-goal call has sparked a debate among fans and analysts alike, with many questioning the decision to disallow the goal. Paul Bissonnette took to Twitter to express his frustration with the call. He shared a clip of the incident and captioned it with:

"Last time I'll ever mention it. Should have been Leafs in 7. #LeafsForever".

The play in question occurred in the second period, with the Leafs trailing 2-1 and facing elimination. Morgan Rielly appeared to have tied the game with a goal, but the play was deemed dead before the puck crossed the line. The problem was that the whistle never actually blew. Therefore, the goal was not counted.

Replays showed that Panther goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had initially kept the puck out of the net. However, as he began to get up, another Leaf player poked at the puck and it crossed the line.

Bissonnette has been an ardent supporter of the maple leafs. The call must've been devastating for him. There are many who share the same views as Bissonnette. Some have argued that the play should have been reviewed more thoroughly, while others believe that the call was the right one.

Paul Bissonnette has said before Game 6: Leafs management will be fired if they get swept

Paul Bissonnette has made a bold statement about the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team, who recently qualified for their first Conference Semi-Finals since 2004, have lost the series against the Florida Panthers. Bissonnette had declared that if the Maple Leafs get swept, then everyone in management should be fired. Now, the worst has happened.

Before the series began, Paul Bissonnette believed that the Maple Leafs' management might keep their jobs even if the team lost. However, the team's lackluster performance in the playoffs has changed his mind.

"Before this series, I would have said that I think that Dubis and those guys might end up keeping their job," said Bissonnette, "Where if they end up getting swept in this series, I would say everybody's job is over and done with."

Bissonnette had made it clear that if the Maple Leafs get swept, then everyone in management should be held accountable.

