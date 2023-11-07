Paul Bissonnette suggests a lamb sacrifice to turn around Edmonton Oilers' devastating season

Former NHL star Paul Bissonnette has recently offered a rather unconventional suggestion to the Edmonton Oilers, who have been grappling with a particularly devastating start to their season.

The Oilers suffered yet another frustrating 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. They have now lost all three games to the Canucks this season.

Bissonnette, known for his outspokenness, took to X (formerly Twitter), to share an old-age ritual concept that could potentially alter the course of the Edmonton Oilers' current misfortunes, namely a lamb-sacrificing ritual.

For obvious reasons, the concept may be baffling, and perhaps even peculiar to some. Paul Bissonnette's proposition arises from former defenseman Kevin Dallman, who a week ago in a 'Halloween Segment' of 'Spittin' Chiclets' podcast shared this unconventional ritual while playing in the KHL in Kazakhstan.

Dallman revealed that before the start of the new season or the installment of a new hockey rink, the KHL teams held a lamb sacrifice ceremony in which a priest performed rituals at the center of the ice to wish for a successful season ahead.

Bissonnette proposed the ritual and wondered if it is time for the Oilers to perform the same to get things back on track:

"Should the Oilers do this to shake things up? Something needs to happen."

Here's what fans had to say to Biz:

The Edmonton Oilers suffer yet another frustrating loss to the Canucks

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks (9-2-1) and Oilers locked horns for the third time this season. The Canucks hosted the Oilers at Rogers Arena.

In the first period, the Oilers looked well-controlled with the puck. They were able to take an early lead after Mattias Ekholm put them up 1-0. However, following Quinn Hughes' equalizer, the Oilers lost momentum and were chasing the Canucks throughout the game.

The Oilers players looked tired and more frustrated in the third period, as several players were penalized for rough play and misconduct. Jay Woodcroft was ejected from the game for his unsportsmanlike antics behind the bench.

Leon Draisaitl was the second scorer for the Oilers in the contest. Meanwhile, five different players contributed to the Canucks emphatic 6-2 home win. The Canucks are riding a three-game winning streak and have emerged as a surprising breakout team this season.

On the other hand, the Oilers are on a three-game losing streak. With only five points, the team currently sits above the San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division.

The Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1) next travel to SAP Center to face the Sharks (0-10-1) on Thursday, Nov. 10.