Paul Coffey had initially refused to take the new Oilers assistant coach position

Kris Knoblauch and Paul Coffey were appointed as the Edmonton Oilers' new head coach and assistant coach, respectively. That became certain after the Oilers fired head coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant head coach Dave Manson on Sunday.

The move came as a surprise for many within the NHL community. The Edmonton Oilers played their best game of the season and claimed a convincing 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken in their last matchup.

However, Woodcroft's job was already in danger given the Oilers' lackluster start to their campaign. The Oilers have only secured three wins this season and are second to the bottom-placed San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division.

The win over Kraken was initially thought of as a savior for Woodcroft moving forward. Ultimately, it was the Edmonton Oilers who had the final say.

Paul Coffey, meanwhile, who's been serving as an advisor to the franchise owner, Daryl Katz, was not sure about taking on the new role. He was content with his current role within the organization, per Jason Gregor of the Daily Faceoff.

However, after speaking about the role with the new coach, Kris Knoblauch, Paul Coffey eventually agreed to take on the new role in the organization. Coffey's work will be to closely work with the players, while also serving as the advisor to the ownership.

"Jeff asked me the other day if I was interested in coaching," Paul Coffey stated. "I said I was happy in my role, but yesterday after speaking with Kris, I told if I would help. My focus will be in the players and working with Kris and Ken.”

Expand Tweet

Notably, this will be the first time Kris Knoblauch will coach an NHL team. He previously served as the coach of the Hartford Wolf, an affiliate of the New York Rangers in the AHL for four seasons. Knoblauch also served as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons in the past.

Both Knoblauch and Coffey will kick off their coaching careers, when the Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) face the New York Islanders (5-5-3) on Monday, Nov. 13. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Paul Coffey is one of the best defensemen in the Oilers franchise's history

Coffey is one of the greatest players in the NHL and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. Out of 21 season appearances, he played for seven years with the Edmonton Oilers.

During his stint with the Oilers, Paul Coffey emerged as one of the best defensemen in the league. He helped the Oilers win three Stanley Cups in 1984, 1985, and 1987. During those Cup years, Coffey won the coveted Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the league twice.

His third Norris trophy came in 1995 while playing for the Detroit Red Wings. Moreover, Coffey won his fourth Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991. Overall, he played 1,409 games, notching up 1,531 points (396 goals and 1,135 assists).

With Paul Coffey now at the helm of the Oilers as the assistant head coach, he will try to bring the same success to the franchise.