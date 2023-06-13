Paul Maurice’s wife Michelle and their relationship history

Paul Maurice is a 57-year-old former hockey player and the current coach of the Florida Panthers. The hockey legend is married to Michelle Ann Maurice, who was born on Nov. 11, 1965. Michelle was a high school teacher in Windsor, Ontario.

The couple has been married for over a decade now. Paul Maurice and Michelle have three children: Sydney, Luke and Jake. The couple prefers to lead a private life; hence, not much information is available on them.

Sydney carries forward her father's hockey legacy as she plays for the Manitoba Women's Junior Team. Meanwhile, Luke is a student at St. Paul High School. Maurice and his kids have an incredibly close relationship, which is shown by how frequently they are captured in endearing photos.

Paul Maurice’s professional career

Paul Maurice was an Ontario native who played for the prestigious "Windsor Spitfires" his entire playing career. Maurice played junior hockey for an impressive four years and showed off his skills as a defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League. However, the hockey legend was forced to retire in 1987 as a result of an awful eye condition.

After his playing career ended, Maurice switched to coaching, beginning as an assistant coach for the Spitfires under the direction of head coach Tom Webster. The Spitfires had an incredible season in 1987–88, finishing with the best record in the league with an astounding 50–14–2 result.

As a result of their victories, they were able to win the J. Ross Robertson Cup and qualify for the 1988 Memorial Cup.

Maurice reached a significant coaching milestone by winning 1,000 games, becoming the NHL's youngest coach to do so on Nov. 28, 2010.

Maurice succeeded interim head coach Andrew Brunette as head coach of the Florida Panthers on June 22, 2022. Maurice led the Panthers to to the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Conference finals.

Maurice's leadership led the Panthers to their second appearance in the finals. Besides serving the Panthers, Paul Maurice has assisted top-notch NHL teams like the Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

