Paulina Gretzky features on cover of Palm Beach Illustrated alongside mother Janet

The December issue of Palm Beach Illustrated has captured the essence of elegance with its cover stars, Janet Gretzky and Paulina Gretzky Johnson.

Janet Gretzky, the wife of the legendary hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, and their daugther, Paulina Gretzky Johnson, the wife of professional golfer Dustin Johnson, are not just known for their high-profile marriages but also their social media influence.

The Instagram post from Palm Beach Illustrated introduces the December issue with a caption that provides insight on Janet and Paulina:

"The December issue is glamorous on many levels, starting with cover stars Janet Gretzky and Paulina Gretzky Johnson. "

The caption describes Janet and Paulina as follows:

"Both Janet and Paulina are married to superstar athletes — hockey great Wayne Gretzky and golfer Dustin Johnson, respectively—but they’re power players in their own right, not least of all for their ability to juggle many roles with grace and style. Their most important accomplishment? Nurturing a strong sense of family. ⁠"

It continues:

"Read on about these fierce women, and see their fashionable side as they model looks from the latest collections in the December issue, out now."

Despite their individual pursuits and high-profile lives, Janet and Paulina are commended for nurturing a strong sense of family.

Janet and Paulina Gretzky's dazzle in mother-daughter photoshoot

Over the weekend, Instagram was abuzz with excitement as Paulina Gretzky, the 34-year-old daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and her mother, Janet Gretzky, 62, shared a sneak peek of a recent mother-daughter photoshoot. The duo, celebrated for their elegance and style, was expected to grace the cover of the magazine.

The Instagram reel showcased the Gretzkys in a series of stunning poses, both together and individually. Paulina was dressed in a sheer, floor-length, red robe paired with a matching satin bra and strappy high heel sandals. Meanwhile, Janet opted for a vibrant, multicoloured bodysuit and metallic open-toe high heels.

The duo's wardrobe changes were equally show-stopping. Paulina donned an elegant sheer black maxi dress with long black gloves, while Janet complemented her look with a black long-sleeve fishnet gown.

Their final outfits featured Paulina in a chic black blazer dress with padded shoulders, while Janet was in a sheer black mock-neck gown. Paulina captioned the post:

"It's giving"

The photos elicited an outpouring of admiration from fans.