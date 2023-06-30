Paulina Gretzky sets pulses racing with latest social media post

Paulina Gretzky, the wife of golf star Dustin Johnson and the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, recently treated her over a million Instagram followers with a stunning bikini picture.

Paulina is on tour to support her husband as he competes in the LIV Invitational Andalucia on Friday.

Paulina is well-known for sharing bold pictures on social media. In a recent Instagram story that has left her followers turning their heads, the 34-year-old took a mirror selfie, flaunting her figure while wearing a black swimsuit and sunglasses.

Paulina Gretzky's recent Instagram story. Image Credit (paulinagretzky/Instagram)

Apart from being known as a fashion model, she has been a great source of motivation for her husband Dustin Johnson. She’s been with him throughout his career’s ups and downs and can be seen always by his side supporting and cheering him up.

As Johnson and LIV Golf reaches Spain this weekend, no doubt that Paulina will be enjoying her stay there, and it won’t be a surprise for fans to see her posting a series of snapshots in the coming days.

A look into the relationship history of Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson

According to reports, the couple first met back in 2009 when Johnson met Gretzky's mom Janet Jones during a Hero World Challenge golf tournament.

Johnson and Paulina began dating in 2013. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first son, Tatum. In 2017, they welcomed their second son, River. The couple married in Tennessee in 2022.

When asked about their relationship, Paulina once said in an interview:

"We became good friends. Actually, my whole family became friends with Dustin - my brothers and parents saw him a lot more than I did.".

