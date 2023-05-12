Paulina Gretzky turns heads with latest tennis court photoshoot

Paulina Gretzky has once again turned heads with her latest photoshoot on a tennis court.

The model and actress posted photos on Instagram that showed her posing with a tennis racket and a bottle of water. However, it appears that the photoshoot was a brand deal rather than an indication that Paulina is taking up tennis.

Despite the lack of any real tennis action in the photos, Paulina's followers couldn't get enough of the shots. Many of them commented on how stunning she looked, with some even speculating that she could be getting into tennis influencing.

With over one million followers on the social media platform, she is one of the world's most well-known celebrities. As the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the wife of golf star Dustin Johnson, she's used to being in the public eye.

Paulina has been sharing glimpses of her daily life on Instagram for years, but this latest post is a testament to her savvy as a brand ambassador. She knows how to create content that will get people talking and has clearly found a way to monetize her Instagram fame.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's relationship timeline

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's love story started in 2009 when they met at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament. They started dating in 2013, and their relationship progressed quickly.

They got engaged in mid-August of the same year, and Paulina Gretzky shared the news on her Instagram.

Their relationship wasn't without controversy, as Johnson was suspended from the PGA for six months in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine. However, Gretzky stuck by his side, and he credited her father, Wayne Gretzky, as a mentor in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, in January 2015, and their second son, River Jones Johnson, two years later.

Last year, Paulina Gretzky shared her experience of selecting a wedding dress on Instagram, and rumors circulated that the couple had tied the knot on April 23, 2022. However, the exact date of their wedding remains unknown.

Throughout their relationship, Johnson and Gretzky have faced ups and downs, but they have always remained committed to each other. They continue to be one of the most high-profile couples in the sports and entertainment world, and their fans can't wait to see what the future holds for them.

