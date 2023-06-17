Paulina Gretzky turns on the heat as she dons US Open top

Paulina Gretzky, known for her glamorous presence on social media, recently set pulses racing as she showcased her stunning style in an Instagram story featuring a US Open top. The daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Paulina is no stranger to the limelight, and her latest fashion choice has once again captured the attention of her followers.

In the snapshot, Paulina exuded confidence and elegance as she sported the US Open top, which perfectly complemented her radiant beauty. The iconic tennis tournament's logo adorned the garment, adding a touch of sporty chic to her ensemble. With her signature golden locks cascading down her shoulders and minimalistic makeup, she effortlessly exuded glamor.

Paulina's choice to highlight the US Open top serves as a testament to her love for sports and fashion. As an avid supporter of various sporting events, she has often been seen attending high-profile tournaments alongside her husband, golfer Dustin Johnson. This recent fashion statement only further solidifies her status as a style icon who effortlessly combines athletic and trendy aesthetics.

Paulina Gretzky shares heartwarming family photo during Stanley Cup finals

In a heartwarming moment during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, delighted fans with a delightful family photo.

Paulina Gretzky took to social media to share an adorable snapshot featuring herself, her father, and her son in the TNT studio.

The picture showcased three generations of the Gretzky family, with Wayne Gretzky, often referred to as "The Great One," beaming with pride as he posed alongside his daughter and grandson. The affectionate display highlighted the strong bond that exists within the Gretzky family and reminded fans of the lasting legacy that Wayne Gretzky has left on hockey.

In addition to the family photo, Paulina Gretzky also shared an elegant picture of herself dressed in a stunning black outfit, captioned "gamenight." The photo exuded confidence and excitement, perfectly capturing the electrifying atmosphere of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse into the Gretzky family's support for the game and their continued involvement in the hockey world. This heartwarming moment added an extra layer of emotion and connection to the intense competition on the ice, reminding us all of the importance of family and the joy of sharing special moments.

