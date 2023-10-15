Pavel Buchnevich injury: St. Louis Blues announce center's status 

Pavel Buchnevich will be staying in the locker room. In a disappointing turn of events for the St. Louis Blues and their fans, it has been confirmed that Buchnevich will be sidelined due to an upper body injury sustained during the team's second game against the Seattle Kraken.

The incident that led to Buchnevich's injury occurred in the midst of a power play, and it involved a controversial cross-check delivered by the Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak.

Pavel Buchnevich's St. Louis Blues season halted by injury after check from Seattle Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak

The play unfolded with the Blues enjoying a man advantage, looking to capitalize on the opportunity.

Pavel Buchnevich, stationed in front of the net, was preparing to create chaos in the Kraken's defense when Oleksiak delivered a forceful cross-check to his back. The impact of the hit sent Buchnevich crashing into the boards, causing immediate concern among his teammates and coaching staff. Visibly shaken up, Buchnevich left the game shortly after the incident.

The news of Buchnevich's injury is disheartening for both the player and the team. Buchnevich had become an important part of the Blues' roster, adding depth to their forward lines and contributing both offensively and defensively. His absence will undoubtedly be felt on the ice.

What makes this injury all the more frustrating is Buchnevich's history of minor injuries from the previous season.

Throughout the last campaign, he suffered four separate injuries, all of which led to brief periods off the ice. These injuries, like his current upper body one, affected his ability to maintain consistent playing time. Unfortunately, this new injury only adds to the challenges he has faced, interrupting his momentum once again.

Pavel Buchnevich is coming off of back-to-back 60+ point seasons and will be counted on to lead a weaker St. Louis Blues roster than in recent seasons.

Buchnevich was also the starting left wing on the top line in St. Louis. That means the Blues may have to turn to Brandon Saad or Jakub Vrana as top line wingers to start with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou in the star forward's absence.

Blues fans are undoubtedly hoping for a swift and complete recovery for Pavel Buchnevich. His potential return could prove to be a crucial turning point in the team's season, as his on-ice contributions were greatly beneficial.

In the meantime, the Blues will need to adjust their lineup and find ways to fill the void left by Buchnevich's absence.