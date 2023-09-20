The Vancouver Canucks acquired goalie Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson and a third-round pick in 2025.

DeSmith spent last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins before being traded to the Canadiens in a three-team blockbuster trade that included the addition of Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks to the Pittsburgh.

With the addition of DeSmith, the Canucks have only strengthened their goaltending corps, which includes starter Thatcher Demko.

Following the trade, fans were divided about the move and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their opinions.

One fan wrote:

"Peak mediocrity. Well done Canucks"

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on X:

How will Casey DeSmith help the Canucks?

Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins v Chicago Blackhawks

Thatcher Demko has been a No. 1 goalie for the Canucks between the pipes. There is no doubt that he's an exceptional goalie with immense potential, but he's yet to prove himself, and injury has been a major concern for Demko over the last two seasons.

Aside from Demko, the Canucks have Spencer Martin as a backup, but his performance was subpar last season, and he lacks experience, having only played 38 career games.

Meanwhile, Artur Silvos, 22, is another talented goalie for Vancouver, but he's only played in three games and needs more time to develop his game.

DeSmith, on the other hand, brings the Canucks a wealth of experience and depth. The 32-year-old netminder has played in 134 NHL games and spent last season with the Penguins, posting a .905 save percentage in 38 games.

With the addition of DeSmith, the Canucks have added depth to their goalie lineup, which will certainly relieve some of Demko's pressure. Additionally, it's a positional addition that the club struggled with last season and had to be sorted out during the off-season.