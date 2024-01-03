Penguins GM Kyle Dubas' grandmother lashes out at officiating at World Juniors

Marietta Dubas, the grandmother of Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, took to social media to express her dismay over the officiating at the IIHF World Junior Championship. The annual tournament, known as the "World Juniors," showcases the talents of national under-20 ice hockey teams from around the globe.

While the competition has captivated hockey enthusiasts, a cloud of controversy has emerged due to inconsistent officiating and questionable calls.

Marietta Dubas lashed out in her critique of the officiating, particularly highlighting a pivotal moment in the Switzerland vs. Sweden elimination game. No stranger to the highs and lows of hockey, Dubas lamented the perceived inadequacies of the officials in a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

"I thought the officiating in the NHL was bad; I just watched the World Juniors, and the officiating couldn’t get any worse than that," Dubas wrote. "The game between Sweden and Switzerland, the officiating was brutal!!"

The focal point of her criticism centered on a controversial call during the final minutes of the Switzerland vs. Sweden clash. A crucial moment was marred by a grossly incorrect call when the referee deemed Swiss player Nick Meile deserving of a spearing major after a seemingly minor interaction with Sweden's Filip Bystedt.

The TSN crew covering the game, including former NHL player Mike Johnston, expressed their shock at the decision, reflecting fans' sentiments worldwide.

A quick look at Kyle Dubas' Journey

Born and raised in this hockey-centric environment, Kyle Dubas initially immersed himself in the sport, showcasing his skills on the ice until age 14. Unfortunately, the trajectory of his playing days took an unexpected turn when concussions prompted him to step away from active participation in the game.

Kyle Dubas' familial ties to hockey run deep, with his father having served as an intern with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, a major junior ice hockey team. Adding another layer to Kyle's hockey lineage, his grandfather, Walter Dubas, assumed the coaching reins for the Greyhounds from 1960 to 1967.

Kyle Dubas attended Brock University, where he focused on sports management, graduating with a Bachelor of Sport Management. In 2015, he was honored as the inaugural recipient of Brock's Outstanding Young Alumni Award.

Even after completing his academic journey, Dubas maintained a connection with Brock University. He displayed his commitment to fostering the next generation of sports management professionals. Kyle Dubas assisted the university's program, expressing a willingness to serve as an instructor or teaching assistant.