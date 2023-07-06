Penguins legend fr" - NHL fans weigh in on Patric Hornqvist's legendary career upon retirement news

After a glorious 15-year-NHL career, Patric Hornqvist announced his retirement at the age of 36. The news of his retirement was confirmed by Per Bjurman of the Swedish news outlet Sportsbladet.

Hornqvist played for the likes of the Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Florida Panthers during his 15-year stint in the NHL.

He played his final season with the Panthers and during a game against the Seattle Kraken on December 2022, the 36-year-old suffered from a concussion which forced him to miss the rest of the season.

One of the main reasons the 36-year-old decided to hang up his skates was due to Hornqvist's long history of injuries. Hockey fans took to Twitter to wish the Swedish a happy retirement and good luck in his future endeavors.

Patric Hornqvist will forever be remembered as a Pittsburgh Penguins legend

Hornqvist's tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins was arguably the most memorable one. He helped the Penguins in clinching back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Hornqvist won his first title in 2016 when the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks in the Cup Finals. The 36-year-old had a contribution of 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 13 playoff games.

Hornqvist played in 901 career NHL games and also won a World Championship with Sweden in 2018. Two-time Stanley Cup champion Patric Hornqvist, who scored the Cup-winning goal for the Penguins in 2017, is retiring.Hornqvist played in 901 career NHL games and also won a World Championship with Sweden in 2018. Two-time Stanley Cup champion Patric Hornqvist, who scored the Cup-winning goal for the Penguins in 2017, is retiring. 👏Hornqvist played in 901 career NHL games and also won a World Championship with Sweden in 2018. 🇸🇪 https://t.co/CN2p4X3Uph

Hornqvist’s second title came the following year when the Penguins defeated his former team, the Nashville Predators, in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals. Hornqvist had a contribution of nine points (five goals, four assists) including a Cup-winning goal in Game 6.

His contribution to the Penguins' Cup wins has solidified his place as a fan favorite and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever wear a Penguins jersey. Hornqvist spent a total of six seasons with the Penguins.

In 2020, he joined the Florida Panthers and played three seasons with them before announcing his retirement in 2023.

Patric Hornqvist appeared in 901 games, tallying 543 points through 264 goals and 279 assists across 15 NHL seasons.

