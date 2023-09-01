Penguins player drops his honest first impression of Connor Bedard

The offseason may be a time for relaxing, but there are a few Pittsburgh Penguins who getting early reps in. Multiple Penguins, including newcomer Ryan Graves, are taking part in the BioSteel NHL camp in Toronto.

Also participating in the camp is first overall pick Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks. Leading up to the draft, Bedard was one of the best young players in the sport and could completely change the fortunes of a struggling Blackhawks franchise. Bedard’s spot in the Blackhawks lineup isn’t a guarantee, but according to Graves, there is already some ridiculous talent.

“He looks good,” Graves said. “You kind of forget that he’s 18-years-old. That’s crazy.”

Graves told NHL Network that Bedard looks right at home on the ice even when is yet to make his NHL debut.

“You can see the talent when he handles the puck,” Graves said. “He fits in with the top players in the world. He’s going to be a good player. He already is a good player. He’s just going to get better.”

Bedard’s skill was on full display during his last two seasons in the WHL with the Regina Pats. In 119 games, Bedard recorded a ridiculous 243 points, and 20 points in seven playoff games.

Time will tell if Bedard’s skill with translate to the NHL, but if the videos from the BioSteel Camp are any indication, he should do just fine. Ironically, in a slow motion video posted by the NHL, Graves is the defenseman seemingly unable to keep up with Bedard’s stick handling.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do this year," added Graves.

If things work out correctly and Bedard does crack the Blackhawks roster out of camp, his NHL debut will come against Graves and Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins unveil 'SportsNet Pittsburgh' as their Regional Sports Network

The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled "SportsNet Pittsburgh" (SNP) as their regional sports network (RSN) for broadcasting all locally televised games starting in the 2023-24 season.

This announcement follows the Pittsburgh acquisition and rebranding of the existing AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (ATTSNP) network, effective from October 2. SNP will be under Penguins ownership but managed by New England Sports Network (NESN), affiliated with Fenway Sports Group.

Fans will enjoy uninterrupted access to Pittsburgh games through their preferred cable, satellite, or streaming providers. The focus of SNP is to provide top-quality Penguins hockey coverage, tailored content for fans, and additional regional sports content. The network will continue operating from its North Shore studios, with further broadcast details to be revealed later.

Pittsburgh President Kevin Acklin emphasized their commitment to delivering outstanding hockey coverage and content, while Warner Bros. Discovery Sports President Patrick Crumb expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort. Season ticket packages for the 2023-24 season and limited memberships for the Casamigos Club at PPG Paints Arena are also available.