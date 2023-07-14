Brayden Yager was recently selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft. Like many young Canadian players, Yager, a native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has patterned his game after Sidney Crosby's.

Shortly after being drafted, Yager received a phone call from Crosby himself, the captain of the Penguins. Despite the likelihood of not making the NHL roster this season, Yager expressed his excitement about having Crosby as a teammate and appreciated the gesture of reaching out (via NHL.com):

"I was just so shocked, I don't even remember what I said, honestly. He didn't have to do that. Made me feel super good, obviously… Not only one of the best players in the world, but a great person as well."

Yager was filled with excitement and disbelief upon entering the Penguins' locker room for the first time. As he settled into his stall, he couldn't help but notice the untouched stall next to him, adorned with the nameplate of none other than Sidney Crosby.

"It's crazy, all of it. It doesn't quite feel real yet. Even just to sit beside his stall, it's crazy. It's insane."

Brayden Yager's ultimate goal is to become a permanent fixture in that locker room, occupying the stall next to his idol, Sidney Crosby. He spoke about his eagerness to join the Penguins, emphasizing the incredible support he has received from the team, his fellow players, and the staff.

Brayden Yager was the first pick under the leadership of Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh

However, Brayden Yager understands that achieving his dream will take time. Selected as the Penguins' first pick under the leadership of Kyle Dubas (the newly appointed President of Hockey Operations), Yager acknowledges that players chosen around his draft position are typically a few years away from making it to the NHL.

Despite this, Yager's performance in the Western Hockey League, where he recorded an impressive 78 points in 67 games, demonstrated his potential.

Dubas highlighted Yager's offensive production, defensive abilities, and his capability to drive possession out of the defensive zone as reasons for his selection.

Yager's two-way game includes a consistent and threatening shot, coupled with his defensive awareness.

Recognizing the physical demands of the NHL, Brayden Yager acknowledges the need to fill out his frame and refine his face-off skills. As a centerman, he understands the importance of winning face-offs to gain immediate puck possession, especially when facing bigger and stronger opponents.

Being able to learn from and play alongside his idol, Sidney Crosby, is an invaluable experience that will undoubtedly shape his development as a professional hockey player.

