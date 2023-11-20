"Pens backup goalies better than starter": Pittsburgh Penguins victory against Vegas has fans hailing Alex Nedeljkovic's 38-save shutout

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic delivered a stellar performance, helping secure a 3-0 shutout victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nedeljkovic, making his first NHL appearance since October 24 after recovering from a hand injury, turned away all 38 shots from the formidable Golden Knights. The shutout marked his first of the season, the eighth of his career, and notably, his first against Vegas.

The resounding sentiment among fans has been the assertion that Nedeljkovic might be the goaltender the Penguins need, potentially overshadowing the current starter, Tristan Jarry.

"Pens backup goalies better than starter" - one fan tweeted

Pittsburgh Penguins win caps off great comeback weekend for goaltender Nedeljkovic

The weekend was nothing short of extraordinary for Nedeljkovic, who was activated from long-term injured reserve earlier in the day.

He not only won a game for AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday but also managed to score a goal in that outing. Nedeljkovic's return to the NHL was nothing short of spectacular, silencing any doubts about his readiness to compete at the highest level.

The Penguins, playing their third game in four nights and fourth game in six nights, snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to goals from Ryan Graves, Noel Acciari, and the seasoned Evgeni Malkin.

Nedeljkovic's contribution to the team's penalty kill, going a perfect 3-for-3 against the Golden Knights, underscored his all-around impact on the game.

With Tristan Jarry currently boasting a 6-7 record in 13 games with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage, some Penguins fans are beginning to make a case for Nedeljkovic(2-1-0). The performance against the Golden Knights might have further fueled the debate.